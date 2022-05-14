BASEBALL NOTES: Bishop Noll's Ethan Lopez keeps things lively in the dugout and at the plate

A few games ago Bishop Noll senior catcher Ethan Lopez overheard a teammate yell out “choke and poke” to another Warrior at the plate. The idea was for the batter to move his hands up and move the ball to the opposite field.

Lopez liked that. So he kept shouting “choke and poke” again and again.

And again.

“He brings that every day,” Bishop Noll coach Ryan Julian said. “We know what we’ll get from him. He’s going to bring that enthusiasm. He’s going to bring that energy. Being a catcher is a great position for him. He’s going to lead the guys every single day. When we’re having a bad day in the dugout you can hear him. He’s going to bring a lot of enthusiasm.”

Being vocal in the dugout comes easy for Lopez, a senior captain batting over .400. He’s not quite sure where it comes from. Sometimes he shouts random things. Other times he just repeats a teammate.

It really doesn’t matter what he says. He just wants to say something.

“We’ve got to keep the energy up in the dugout,” Lopez said. “Coach always preaches that. Games are won in the dugout. So we’ve got to keep that energy up. As coach likes to remind us, the game is supposed to be fun. So me saying random, funny stuff just keeps the game light.”

Lopez is putting together his strongest season in his last with the Warriors. He said he has a renewed confidence at the plate after working on timing during the offseason which has helped him deliver from the four spot in the lineup.

Just last week he drove in three runs, including a game-winning double, to help Bishop Noll rally late in its road win against Griffith.

“That’s the sort of thing you love to see out of a senior,” Julian said.

With the season winding down, Lopez said he likes the tools his ball club has. He figures they can beat just about anyone come sectional The Warriors begin their 2A state tournament road against Illiana Christian in Whiting.

“We had a slow start to the season at the beginning but it’s all about getting hot,” he said. “The sky is the limit for us.”

Hanover Central owns the GSSC

Hanover Central claimed the Greater South Shore Conference title outright with a convincing two-game series sweep of Griffith to start the week. The Wildcats went 10-1 in the conference with their lone loss come on the second half of a two-game series with Illiana Christian.

Senior Cole Hernandez went all seven innings in game one, allowing just one hit and one unearned run en route to an 8-1 Hanover Central victory. Hernandez struck out seven and walked five.

Freshman Landon Sarkey drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to secure a walkoff win in game two, which Griffith led 5-1 after the top of the third inning. The Wildcats scored one in the third, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and the deciding run in the seventh to complete the comeback.

Junior Luka Zakman pitched the final four innings without allowing a hit.

“It was two completely different types of games,” Hanover Central coach Ryan Bridges said. “Cole Hernandez threw really, really well. He kept their hitters off balance and only gave up the one unearned run. It was nice to see…Our pitchers struggled (in game two) but we found a way. Bottom line.”

Hanover Central has been finding ways to win all season, having also knocked off 3A No. 1 Andrean on Wednesday. Freshman Anthony Rayski threw five innings of no-hit ball to lead the Wildcats in their 5-1 win over the 59ers.

Bridges said although he lost plenty from his roster that finished runner-up in the state a season ago, the younger players now getting more playing time learned from last year’s team what it takes to win close games.

“They know what it feels like to win,” he said, “and with these guys, I think they feel like they’re never out of a game.”

CP’s Radanovich no-hits Merrillville

Crown Point sophomore Ryan Radanovich couldn’t be touched in a recent 10-0 Bulldogs win against Merrillville.

Radanovich tossed a five-inning, complete game no hitter on the mound. He struck out six and walked four as the Bulldogs went on to their first shutout win of the year.

