WASHINGTON TWP. — Years ago, Washington Township catcher Michael Funk struggled to block errant balls at the plate. A chat with coach Randy Roberts changed that and helped Funk become one of the Senators' secret weapons.
The senior has played catcher from a young age, but as a middle schooler he allowed too many balls to ricochet to the backstop. At one point, Roberts gave Funk a new way to think about his responsibilities: He was there to block the ball, not catch it.
“I started doing that more, and I just started blocking everything I could, no matter what I had to do for it,” Funk said. “It just takes want. There's really not that much form to it. You just kind of throw yourself over there and put your body in front of it.”
The Senators (23-6) take on University (21-10-1) in Monday's Class A state championship in Indianapolis, the school's first state final appearance in a team sport. Funk's steady play is a big reason for the postseason run. Roberts said that although Funk isn't Washington Township's most dangerous hitter — he's batting .330 with nine doubles — he hasn't had a single passed ball in six postseason games.
Funk has also established chemistry with senior pitcher William Roberts (9-2), Washington Township's probable starter for Monday. William Roberts' curveball is part of the reason he touts a 1.94 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched, and Funk's improvement defensively means Roberts feels confident to let it rip whenever he wants.
“If you don't have a catcher that can block, then there's no waste pitches or anything,” William Roberts said. “You can't get anybody to chase.”
Washington Township will face a new challenge in University's probable starter, Indiana commit Reese Sharp (2-0). Randy Roberts said Sharp's fastball reportedly reaches 92 miles per hour, velocity that the Senators rarely see. In 14 2/3 innings pitched, Sharp hasn't allowed an earned run.
Sharp played the previous three seasons at Noblesville and transferred to University for his final season; however, Noblesville did not sign off on the transfer and the IHSAA decided Sharp could not play until a full year had passed since his last game at Noblesville, according to the Indianapolis Star. Sharp's first game back was the regional semifinal.
The Trailblazers have plenty of bullpen depth, but no other pitchers with numbers like Sharp's. Randy Roberts said if the Senators can play sound defense and put the ball in play, they'll maximize their chance to win.
“I think what (Randy) Roberts says is take away his fastball,” Funk said. “That's all we've been working on all week — after we get his fastball taken away, we should be able to get him.”
Washington Township's arrival at state marks the culmination of a winding journey after the Senators lost six three- or four-year players from last year's team. Before the season, Randy Roberts said the Senators believed they were the worst team in the Porter County Conference and were working to change that.
They certainly did. Despite the buzz around Washington Township's first state appearance, Funk and William Roberts said focus hasn't been an issue. The Senators lost semistate twice since the team's current seniors entered middle school. As William Roberts said, “It's about time.”
“I think we're all ready for it,” Funk said. “All the seniors have been around seven years, and for the most part, every year we've choked something. So at this point, we're kind of just ready to put in all we've got.”