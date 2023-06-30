DYER — Jeff VanderWoude uses a lot of catchphrases and idioms when he talks to his Illiana Christian baseball players. The Vikings coach says things like “control the controllables,” “we over me” and “what we have is enough.”

While the phrases and concepts aren’t necessarily unique to VanderWoude, it does feel a little more genuine and honest around shoe corner. And the results on the field are obvious.

This season, Illiana was 25-9, Greater South Shore Conference champion and the repeat Class 2A state title winner.

VanderWoude also repeats as the Times Coach of the Year.

“We do not talk about winning much in our program. We talk about our own things. We talk about ‘one pitch at a time’ over and over again until the end of the game,” he said. “Sometimes we do it really well and sometimes we don’t, but that’s the constant chase. ‘Can I be all in for 21 outs?’”

The attitude permeates the program. VanderWoude deflected individual recognition, though, instead suggesting his coaching staff as a whole was what made the team successful.

“That sounds about right with Jeff,” assistant coach Kevin Corcoran said. “He’s the head coach, though. You take the glory when you do well. When you don’t do well, you have to take all the blame.”

Corcoran began coaching with VanderWoude when their kids were very young. Corcoran’s son Kevin Jr. was the Vikings ace and VanderWoude’s Isaac was the star shortstop.

The rest of the staff includes Shane Zegarac, Greg Gierling, Caleb Jonkman and Dale Meyer. Each has their own responsibilities — Zegarac handles pitchers, Cocoran outfielders, etc. The group has largely been together for four years and that continuity has been vital, Corcoran said.

“Not one person is bigger than any other. It takes a village to be successful,” Corcoran said. “That’s the root of our team and I think Jeff putting that together from Day 1 has allowed us to be the team we are.”

It’s tough to question how much VanderWoude’s players bought into the concept over at least the last two seasons.

Illiana had an obvious chemistry and energy to its dugout. Some of that was there organically, VanderWoude said, but Vikings coaches also do what they can to encourage it. They do it partially through team-building activities that are usually baseball-centric, sometimes faith-based but sometimes neither.

“Myself and my whole coaching staff, we want all these kids to have success. The biggest success is them being successful as a young man, bringing that into their life and into their family,” VanderWoude said. “That’s going to far outweigh what happens on the field.”

That certainly doesn’t mean the Vikings weren’t out there to win ball games, though. Respectful kids who were having a good time were also obviously fiery competitors.

“We’re playing this game for a reason and the reason is to compete, to see how good I can be that day and how good we can be that day,” VanderWoude said. “This team was just full of great competitors. They cared about what they were doing and the mission that they were on. It was fun to watch that and enjoy it.”

As a player, VanderWoude was a utility infielder who mainly manned the hot corner. A stress fracture in his back in college forced him to the outfield. He played at Parkland College and Campbellsville University.

Hitting was his strength. He compares himself to All-Area first-teamer Isaac. Both take pride in playing hard and enjoying the grind. The younger VanderWoude might be a little better, though, dad admits.

“Not only Isaac, but I think all these kids these days are that much better than us. They’re more refined and they should be because they’ve played more. They’ve had more access to indoor facilities, training, things like that. They’re a lot better than us,” VanderWoude said. “I could’ve told you that when I was coaching those kids when they were 9 or 10 years old.”

Coaching started for VanderWoude almost as soon as his playing career ended. His manager at Parkland, Dave Seifert, quickly asked him to come back as an assistant.

He enjoyed it and felt like he’d spent his youth preparing for it. He calls current White Sox and former Cubs color man Steve Stone his greatest teacher.

“I knew I wanted to be a dad and I just kind of figured (coaching) would be part of that,” he said. “I was one of those guys always asking questions (of coaches). I listened a lot. I grew up trying to learn the game.”

VanderWoude was that kid with a big baseball card collection and he knew all the players' stats on the back. He’d study the baseball almanac that was an annual Christmas gift.

When he couldn’t play anymore, coaching was a way to remain a part of the game. VanderWoude learned over the years that dedication to the game was only part of coaching, though.

“You have to have passion for what you’re doing but the biggest thing is that you’ve just got to love the kids. You’ve got to pour into them, understanding who they are and what they’re going through. You’ve got to try to relate to them,” he said. “The tougher part, just like as a parent, is disciplining them. You’ve got to get them to understand that when you discipline them, you’re doing it out of love not out of hatred or spite.”

The hope among VanderWoude and all of the Illiana Christian coaches is that players were able to see that and absorb some of those lessons.

“We don’t want to measure success in how many state championships we win. We want to measure it in how many weddings we get invited to,” Corcoran said. “Me and Jeff laugh about it all the time, that maybe in five to eight years we’re going to have really busy Saturday nights going to weddings.”

