CROWN POINT — It had the look of a birthday party.
There were red and white crepe paper streamers, red and white balloons, and red plastic table clothes on the two rows of tables in the center of the Buffalo Wild Wings. And as the sign on the hostess stand announced, there was good reason to celebrate: The Crown Point baseball team won a sectional championship Monday and Tuesday the squad gathered to cheer on former Bulldogs pitcher Zach Plesac, who was making his major league debut with Cleveland.
The mood became even more jubilant when Plesac, the older brother of Bulldogs junior Frank, toed the rubber at Fenway Park.
Zach Plesac retired the Boston Red Sox in order in the bottom of the first. He fell behind the second Red Sox hitter, Rafael Devers, 3-1, but came back to strike him out.
About 15 Crown Point players sat at one row of tables and their parents sat at another row, watching the game. With each out Zach Plesac recorded, the clapping and cheers grew louder.
While Zach Plesac was pitching opposite five-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner David Price in one of the cathedrals of baseball, it was hard to spot any jitters on the many big screen TVs.
“He thinks he’s probably the best pitcher out there,” said Crown Point baseball coach Steve Strayer, who has been at the helm since 2003 and coached Zach Plesac.
Strayer also praised Zach Plesac’s hard work and competitiveness, calling him, “probably the most competitive kid I’ve ever coached.” Strayer recalled a game against Lake Central in which Zach Plesac, The Times Player of the Year as a senior in 2013, got upset when he was pulled in the seventh inning in favor of his twin brother. It didn’t matter to Zach Plesac that he had already thrown 125-130 pitches, according to Strayer, he wanted to finish the game.
Current Crown Point players have noticed that drive.
“He’s always been known as a hard-working guy and he always wanted to accomplish a goal and that is to be called up to be in the big leagues,” junior outfielder Dylan Matusak said. “Knowing Zach personally, I would follow him on Instagram and I would always see his workout videos and him working hard. I think he just outworked everybody in the gym and just did more than everybody else did.”
Matusak got to know Zach Plesac through his younger brother, who was in Boston to watch the game with his parents. Matusak and Frank Plesac, along with fellow Crown Point junior baseball players Christian Mojica and Jonathan Sabotnik, have played together since T-ball.
The Bulldogs have also seen Zach Plesac train up close. He threw a bullpen session at a Crown Point practice earlier this year.
“He looked really good,” said Mojica, a third baseman.
Zach Plesac started the season at Double-A and made six starts before getting promoted to Triple-A. He made three more starts there, before getting promoted to the majors. He had a 1.41 ERA and opposing hitters had a .185 average in those nine games.
“We thought he would probably be moved up in August,” Strayer said. “Obviously it’s a lot sooner. It’s fun to watch.”
After he said that, Strayer flashed a gigantic smile. Zach Plesac is the first player he has coached at Crown Point to reach the majors.
In spite of his rapid rise through the minors, Zach Plesac has kept tabs on his younger brother’s team. When Strayer texted Sunday to congratulate him on his promotion to the majors, Zach Plesac responded, “Make sure you win the (sectional) championship,” Strayer said.
To celebrate the 6-0 win over Portage in the sectional final — and to see Zach Plesac’s debut — Sabotnik’s dad, John, contacted Buffalo Wild Wings on Tuesday morning to make arrangements for the get together. The restaurant took it from there, providing and setting up the decorations.
“We are trying to be as festive as we can,” general manager Desiree Davila said.
But the party was more than a celebration. It was also a source of inspiration. The Bulldogs play Lake Central in the Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
“I know he (Zach Plesac) is going to be confident,” Mojica said minutes before Zach Plesac’s first pitch. “I want to carry that confidence over into how we play and how I play. He’s in a big situation and we’re going to be in a big situation on Saturday. I want to keep that confidence going.”