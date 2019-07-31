This summer has featured a couple of changes for Christian Mojica.
Crown Point’s standout third baseman joined a different travel team, the Midwest Irish, and is also competing in his first season with the Northwest Indiana Rippers. Between the two squads, the 17-year-old has rarely had a day off over the last few months, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
In the midst of a packed schedule, Mojica has had the opportunity to play with his high school teammate and longtime friend, Frank Plesac. The two of them have known each other since they were about 8, and despite only seeing limited action with the Rippers due to his commitment with the Irish, Mojica hopes to finish off his busy summer by winning the Babe Ruth 16-18 Baseball World Series alongside one of his best friends.
“We’ve always had good chemistry,” Mojica said about his relationship with Plesac. “Even when things aren’t going right on the field, me and Frank, we still have fun. If he’s pitching or something, I’ll call a mound visit and make a joke. We know it’s about competition, but the main goal is just to have fun, so that’s what we do.”
Rippers manager Mike Schalasky said it’s been a pleasure to bring Mojica onto the roster, and he also praised him for being one of the team’s best hitters. In eight games, Mojica is batting .467 with four RBIS, 11 runs, eight walks and no strikeouts, and Schalasky isn’t surprised.
During his junior season at Crown Point, Mojica batted .407 with 21 RBIs and one home run. He was named the Most Valuable Position Player in the Duneland Athletic Conference and helped the Bulldogs win their 21st sectional championship and first sectional title since 2011.
Schalasky thinks Mojica’s prep and summer production is a testament to the nonstop work he puts in.
“He gave up some tickets to Lollapalooza this weekend to be with us,” said Schalasky, who has been the Rippers manager for two years. “If it was up to him, I think he’d play baseball every day of the year.”
Aside from his strong showing on the field, Schalasky also said Mojica has been a great teammate, and Plesac couldn’t agree more. After reaching the World Series last summer, Plesac said it will be even more fun having Mojica join him when the Rippers open up pool play on Friday in Mobile, Alabama.
Plesac admits that there will be a bit of anxiousness ahead of the toughest tournament of the summer. However, he doesn’t think his team should have any fear when it steps on Jacobs Field.
Last year, the Rippers went 0-4, failing to advance to the elimination round, and Schalasky also disclosed that Plesac pitched with a sore arm.
This time, Plesac will be fully healthy and has been the Rippers’ No. 2 pitcher all summer behind 2018 Crown Point graduate Ryan Bolda. Through eight games and five starts, Plesac has totaled 36 strikeouts with a 2.49 ERA in 19.2 innings. He credits his steady performance to Rippers third base and pitching coach Brian Osinski, who was drafted out of high school by the White Sox in the 29th round of the 1984 MLB June Amateur Draft
“He’s awesome,” said Plesac, who throws a fastball, changeup and curveball. “He helps me out a lot and works with me on my location and making sure my mechanics are strong. He’s helped me throughout the years very, very much.”
Having been in the spotlight during his own prep career at Proviso West in Illinois, Osinski said even he can't relate to the expectations that Plesac faces. His older brother, Zach Plesac, currently plays for the Cleveland Indians, while his uncle Dan Plesac was a three-time All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers. His other uncle, Joe Plesac, was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 2nd round of the 1982 MLB June Amateur Draft and is also a pitching coach at Andrean.
With the wealth of talent that Frank Plesac is surrounded by in his family, Osinski said his main message to the 17-year-old has been for him to simply be himself.
“Frank’s a jolly kid, and he’s a good listener,” said Osinski, who has been with the Rippers for nine years. “He gets information from me, his uncles and his brother, and he’s really good at keeping it together. He’s got a good fast ball and a lot of overall talent, but he’s still his own guy.”
While he is noticed more, Frank Plesac said it can be a blessing and a curse to carry his family name because it also warrants additional critiques. As he wraps up this season of summer baseball, and he and Mojica prepare for their senior campaigns at Crown Point, he plans to tune out the never-ending comparisons and focus on having fun with one of his favorite teammates.
“Me and Christian have been winning championships since when were little,” Frank Plesac said. “To still be going at this age and getting ready for our senior year and college, it’s awesome. We’re just keeping that chemistry and friendship going.”