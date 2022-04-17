Crown Point's Stever Strayer’s Hall of Fame career rooted in love of baseball, athletes he coaches

CROWN POINT — Baseball, Crown Point coach Steve Strayer says, is a microcosm of life.

It’s both a means for escaping the daily world within a children’s game and a reminder for just how unfair the universe can be.

Strayer loves baseball for that.

“You can live your life doing everything right and still get cancer,” Strayer said. “Or your parents pass away. Mine just did not long ago. Or your little boy or little girl can get really sick. You can do everything right and those things still happen just like you can go up there, square up a ball and still line out to the second baseman. I think it’s a lot like life. It’s probably the sport that most has outcomes that are out of your hands. That’s probably the main reason why I took to baseball.”

Strayer explained his love of baseball and why he’s back in the Crown Point dugout for a 20th consecutive season — his 30th as a head coach combined with 10 years at Boone Grove — while a light snow fell at practice last week. It’s the worst spring weather Strayer said he can remember. It’s been taxing, he added.

But Strayer coaches on with a new title added to his résumé, which already includes 645 wins, 15 conference championships, 14 sectional titles and nine regional crowns. He was inducted in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January which reminded him of just how long he’s been putting on a jersey and standing along third baselines across the Region.

“Once in a while I try and sit back and think about players and where they’re at,” Strayer said. “There are so many and some of them will come up like, ‘Hey, coach, how are you doing?’ And there are times I won’t recognize them. They get so mature and grow up where you hardly recognize them now that they’re older and have a family and are living their own life. That’s important.”

Just exactly what’s important to Strayer has changed over the years as he’s built a Hall-of-Fame-worthy coaching career. As an upstart coach in his 20s at Boone Grove he was too intense, he admits. An old athletic director warned him if he was going to make it in the sport for long he needed to learn to relax.

Strayer said he took that to heart.

Now his hands are full between baseball, his job teaching math at Crown Point High School, raising his adopted 2-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and fostering a 4-year-old boy with his wife, Jennifer. The Strayers keep busy.

“Over the years I’ve kind of realized baseball isn’t the most important thing in the world,” Strayer said. “It’s important. It’s a great thing. But it’s not the most important thing. My faith has helped me realize there are things in this world outside of Crown Point baseball. This will always be important to me, but it’s not the ultimate thing.”

Although he may not be as intense as he once was, Strayer still coaches with a methodical attentiveness to detail that’s led him to being a Hall of Famer.

Former Crown Point standout Ron Plesac, a 2013 graduate and former Times All-Area First Team member, said he can still remember walking into Strayer’s camps as an elementary school student thinking it was a big league organization.

“I mean, it was like the New York Yankees ran the program,” Plesac said. “Everything was buttoned up. There were no loose ends. He instilled that in us at a young age which carried throughout our younger years and into high school.”

What stood out about Strayer, even then, was the interest he took in his players, Plesac said. The kids were always first.

“I remember hitting with him that first year and he was in everyone’s business,” Plesac said. “He’d be watching you like, ‘Oh, man, that looks cool.’ As a kid when your high school coach is coming up saying that to you, you’re like, ‘Heck yeah.’ That’s just how he is.”

Strayer’s affinity for the smaller details extends to the way the program presents itself.

Crown Point senior standout Eric Santaguida, an outfielder and pitcher, said there are days he’ll look out the window of the high school and see Strayer mowing the grass on the field.

“Sometimes you go out there and start practice throwing and he’ll mow right between us while we’re playing catch,” Santaguida said. “It’s quite a sight.”

Santaguida, a Western Carolina recruit, said nobody believes in their players more than Strayer himself. Whether facing a 3-0 count on the mound of an 0-2 count in the batters’ box, Santaguida said Strayer challenges his players to battle.

“He lets you fight,” Santaguida said. “He wants you to. Once you earn his trust he’s very encouraging and challenges you to fight.”

Strayer, 55, isn’t sure how many more years of challenges he’ll throw at his players. This year’s team is athletic but still needs some fine-tuning to realize its potential, he said, but he likes their chances, albeit it's early on.

After 30 years of coaching Strayer said nothing about his future with the game is certain. This could be his last year. Maybe next year will be, he said. He’s taking things day-by-day but admits he would like to see out some facility upgrades Crown Point has planned before retiring.

Crown Point’s players may extend that timeline, too. They’re the ones who keep bringing him back.

“The kids,” Strayer said, “There’s times where the players drive me nuts but then there’s days like we had today where things were lighthearted. They were loose and having fun and just enjoying being around each other. As a coach I used to be like, ‘Okay, we need to get this, this and this done,’ but now you know the comradery is just as important, if not more important. That’s something that over the years has really grown the most on me.”

