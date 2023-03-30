DYER — An acronym the Illiana Christian baseball team likes to use is “FPG.” It stands for “focus, purpose, grit.”

The Vikings are the defending Class 2A state champions but they don’t talk like a team with a full trophy case and ring cabinet. Unless provoked, very little mention is made of what was accomplished last June or even of individual goals for this spring. Instead, Illiana brings almost every conversation back to the group and what makes the team a team.

“We really just play for each other every day. That’s what helped us last year, forgetting about what you do in the game but thinking about whatever it takes to help your team with the game,” junior Isaac VanderWoude said. “We have the same exact mindset (now).”

VanderWoude, a Virginia commit and the son of coach Jeff VanderWoude, is part of a Vikings core rivaled by few in 2A. He had 22 hits, 20 steals, 16 RBIs and drew 24 walks last season.

Senior Kevin Corcoran is coming back from a junior campaign in which he hit .477 with 36 RBIs and 12 doubles while throwing 53.2 innings with a 1.83 ERA and 81 strikeouts compared to only 17 walks allowed.

In fact, the Vikings bring back the bulk of their state championship squad while adding sophomore Gabe Soto, a transfer from Lake Central, and pitcher Nick Neri from Marian Catholic. Freshmen Tanner Post and Spencer Bandstra will also play roles.

“The process is the same. My coaching philosophy will always be the same. Our goal every year is to win a state championship but we try to focus on pitch to pitch,” coach Jeff VanderWoude said. “Last year, it brought us all the way to the state championship.”

Illiana players and coaches are genuine when they say they don’t think a lot about winning another state title. They talk about things like team chemistry, filling roles and playing hard.

The vibe is less “aw shucks” and more like a professional club just going about its business.

“If we play our game, any result, whether it’s a sectional championship or state championship, I think we’re going to be fine,” Corcoran said. “I want to win a state title more than anybody, but if we play our baseball and another team just plays better, I think we can walk off that field without thinking twice.”

One way coaches foster that kind of thinking is with trips to the VanderWoude house to watch a sports-related series. The aim is to show the players how the best athletes operate, to motivate them and to build relationships by spending time together.

Last season, it was the ESPN Tom Brady series “Man in the Arena.” This year, it’ll be the Derek Jeter documentary “The Captain.”

“We spend quality time together and it’s not strictly baseball. It’s not only talking about baseball,” Jeff VanderWoude said. “We always have a baseball point but it’s more about getting to know each other and what makes each other tick.”

No matter how they see themselves, the Vikings know that winning a championship and being ranked No. 1 preseason puts a target on their back. They’re ready to embrace that.

They expect to frequently see the other team’s best pitcher and be circled on a calendar, even by non-conference opponents.

“For us, it stays the same in how we play and how we act,” Corcoran said. “No matter if we’re No. 1 or No. 100, I think we play the same. But competition-wise, I think we’ll see everybody’s best and that’s what we want.”

One big piece that will need to be replaced is Ian Van Beek, who was the No. 1B pitcher and a middle-of-the-order bat. Sophomore Gavin Meyer, a 6-foot-4 Ohio State commit, may fill both of those holes. Senior Josh Vis skipped the basketball season to work on his game and should be an improved arm as well.

“I definitely think we have a large task at hand but nothing that our guys can’t handle,” Isaac VanderWoude said. “We just need everyone to do their part and know their role on the team. If they do that, I think we’re going to always have a pretty good shot with the coaching that we have to help us with preparation before games.”

That’s how Illiana Christian plans to again stack wins, which it wants to do as badly as anybody else. It insists that won’t be how it measures success, though.

“I told our guys last year ‘If all you get out of this is a state championship, you’re not hearing our message,’” Jeff VanderWoude said. “Our teaching is on the process of understanding, our love for God and for one another. If we do these things, it’s going to be another successful year.”

PHOTOS: Illiana Christian wins the 2A state championship 061822-spt-bbh-ic_5 061822-spt-bbh-ic_10 061822-spt-bbh-ic_4 061822-spt-bbh-ic_6 061822-spt-bbh-ic_7 061822-spt-bbh-ic_9 061822-spt-bbh-ic_2 061822-spt-bbh-ic_8 061822-spt-bbh-ic_1 061822-spt-bbh-ic_3 Gallery HTML code