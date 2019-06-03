GRIFFITH — Michael Doolin called it his “C” stuff.
The Andrean senior pitcher and Vanderbilt commit had to work a little harder than usually does. His teammates had to score a few more runs than he usually needs. But the 59ers earned an 8-3 win over South Bend St. Joseph in the Class 3A Griffith Regional final Monday.
“I would say that’s probably my worst outing of the year,” Doolin said. “These guys picked me up and that’s all I could ask for. I knew that we were going to score. I knew that if I just kept the ball low and continued to get weak contact, we were going to be just fine.”
Doolin needed over 100 pitches to get through seven innings. He allowed three runs on four hits and struck out eight. He also threw 24 pitches Saturday.
“He’s the best I’ve ever had. He just is,” said 59ers coach Dave Pishkur, who counts Oakland A's pitcher Sean Manaea among his former players. “No, he did not have his best stuff. But he battled.”
Andrean captured its 14th regional in school history. All of them have come with Pishkur as coach.
Doolin also brought in the game’s first run with an RBI single to left field in the first inning. Matt Lelito added a two-run home run in the second inning.
St. Joe’s Brady Gumpf, a Notre Dame recruit, evened things with a home run after Patrick Farrisee and Nick Dolniak singled with two outs in the third.
Pishkur said he made sure to point out Gumpf in the Indians’ lineup when talking to Doolin before the game. Coach and player disagreed about whether it was a breaking ball or fastball that got Gumpf out a year ago.
The home run came on a first-pitch curveball.
“(Doolin) had given up one earned run all year and now he gives up a three-run bomb. I’m sure (his teammates) are saying ‘What’s going on here? He’s not human. He doesn’t give up runs,’” Pishkur said. “But we came back with the big inning. Good teams answer back.”
Andrean opened things up in the fourth inning. Lelito led off with a double and the 59ers (34-1) had four others reach base. Three of the baserunners scored. Tyler Nelson’s single was the big blow, plating two runs.
“I was kind of sitting on a fastball on that first pitch. I was just looking for a pitch I could drive and got one,” Lelito said. “I’ve seen Michael pitch some pretty good games, so this compared to other games is about ‘C’ stuff, yeah. We’re a team. We picked him up. We’re going to back up our pitcher no matter how he throws.”
Nelson and Doolin each scored in the sixth on a sacrifice by Mike Jarek and a single by Rigo Martinez.
Andrean advances to Saturday’s semistate against Yorktown (18-14). That game will played in either Kokomo or Plymouth.
“If you would’ve asked me if you guys would be 34-1, regional champs going to play for your second straight semistate, I would’ve said, ‘I don’t know about that.’ We lost five seniors, our leaders,” Doolin said. “None of these kids like to lose. They’ve been the best teammates. They’re brothers. They just hate to lose.”