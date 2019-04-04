Previous rankings in parentheses. NR = not rated.
1. Andrean (1) 4-1
The 59ers have won three straight games, including a 2-1 road victory over Brother Rice. In that match-up with the Crusaders, Andrean senior and Vanderbilt commit Michael Doolin put on a show. In front of 30 Major League Baseball scouts he pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts. The 59ers will be back in action for their first Northwest Crossroads Conference game Monday on the road against No. 8 Munster.
2. Crown Point (3) 4-0
The Bulldogs are off to a strong start and although it is early, they look very capable of making a run at the Duneland Athletic Conference title. Junior first baseman Gene Kolarik blasted his first career grand slam in the first of Crown Point's two wins over Chesterton. The Bulldogs will face Lafayette Jefferson in the Joe Heath Classic at Loeb Stadium on Friday.
3. Lake Central (2) 3-0
The Indians have outscored their opponents by 14 runs during their first three games of the season. In the team's last outing, junior third baseman Doug Loden notched the his first varsity home run to help Lake Central earn a road win over Portage. The Indians will return home for a Saturday morning match-up with Lowell.
4. Griffith (6) 3-0
The Panthers started the season red hot and have outscored their opponents by 34 runs through their first three games. Senior Cole Cervantes is leading the way with five hits, six RBIs and five runs. Griffith will face LaPorte on the road Friday.
5. Valparaiso (7) 2-1
The Vikings kicked off their season with a a shutout victory over Hebron but were knocked off by Michigan City at home Tuesday. Valparaiso bounced back with a 6-1 road win over the Wolves on Wednesday behind a complete game from senior Ryan Troxel. The Vikings will face No. 8 Munster at home Friday.
6. South Central (8) 2-0
The Satellites downed Wheeler and Marquette Catholic to start their season. Senior Kyle Schmack blasted two home runs and recorded six RBIs in the team's 11-run victory over the Blazers. South Central will take on Plymouth on the road Friday.
7. Boone Grove (5) 1-1-1
Under new head coach Jake Gholston, the Wolves earned their first victory of the season with a 6-1 win over North Newton on Wednesday. Freshman Drew Murray threw six innings and recorded nine strikeouts against the Spartans. Boone Grove will take on Portage at home Monday.
8. Munster (10) 2-0
The Mustangs have only given up two runs through two games. Junior Costa Sirounis had three hits and two RBIs in the team's season-opening win against Thronton Fractional North. Munster will return to action Friday in a road matchup with No. 5 Valparaiso.
9. Washington Township (NR) 2-0
The Senators knocked off Hobart 15-8 in their first game of the season and followed it up with a shutout win over Merrillville. Washington Township will face Highland, who is on the bubble, at home Friday.
10. Chesterton (9) 1-2
The Trojans are trying to find their footing after losing 10 seniors from last year's regional championship team. They opened the season with a win over Gavit but lost a home-and-home series against No. 2 Crown Point. Chesterton will have a chance to bounce back in a match-up with Harrison on Friday.
On the bubble
Hanover Central, Highland and Morgan Township