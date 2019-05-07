Meet Patel doesn’t hit like most batters.
The Highland senior digs balls out of the dirt and swings at pitches most wouldn’t. It’s a product of his background.
“A lot of it comes from cricket, my hand-eye coordination,” Patel said. “When I came here from India, the only other sport that was close, a bat-and-ball type sport, was baseball. The very first year, I signed up and I haven’t stopped.”
Patel and his family moved to the U.S. when he was 8 years old. Cricket is the most popular sport in India, and he grew up playing it with his grandfather, Thakor.
The approach has been effective. Patel has yet to strike out this season, as of Friday. His on-base percentage is .452.
“My goal is to lead by example, to set that example on the field,” Patel said. “I want everyone to see what I can do and, if I can do it, they can do it.”
Coach John Bogner said he teaches his players to be aggressive with two strikes. Patel sees things another way.
“He takes a laid-back approach, like, ‘He still has to throw it past me,’” Bogner said. “It takes a lot to throw the ball by him. If they do, you’ve got to just tip your cap because he’s very smart in the box.”
Patel bats leadoff and starts in the outfield. He plays singles for the Trojans’ tennis team. He’s the president of the school's chapter of the National Honor Society, plays violin in orchestra, is a Science Olympiad team member and in Spanish National Honor Society.
“Everything you can do that’s right, he does it. He makes you glad to be a teacher,” Bogner said. “I had him in honors algebra II his sophomore year. If he missed a point, I had to double-check and see if I was wrong on that one. I don’t know how much he sleeps.”
Despite all the extracurricular activities, he’s on pace to be Highland’s valedictorian, Bogner said.
“I take naps in study hall if I need it,” Patel said.
He’ll attend Butler in the fall and major in health science. The goal is to eventually get into sports medicine primary care. Patel’s always wanted to be a doctor.
He remembers the hip problems that put his grandfather on his back.
“I always just wanted to magically heal him. He was the one who always used to play cricket with me. He would pitch all the time and I would bat all the time,” Patel said. “When he was bedridden, there was nobody to play with.”
Bogner admitted he’ll miss Patel when he’s gone, both as a player and a student.
“He just shows up every day and outworks everybody,” Bogner said. “You can’t not love him. He just does everything you could ask him to do.”