When Andrean took down Chicago Marist for the Bajenski Tournament title in May, the 59ers staked their claim as the top baseball team in the Midwest.
A second straight Class 3A state title didn’t hurt.
Yet Andrean is far from the only Region baseball or softball team to threaten for a state title this season. Washington Township, which didn’t win the Porter County Conference regular-season or tournament titles, fell to University in the Class A state championship. Whiting, which entered the postseason with a 10-11 record, advanced all the way to semistate in Class 2A.
Crown Point and South Central ranked first and fourth in Class 4A and Class A, respectively, in the most recent state coaches polls available online. Griffith and Lake Central received votes in 3A and 4A. And Boone Grove, of course, won the Class 2A state title in 2018.
Historically, the Region hasn’t had much more success than other parts of Indiana when removing Andrean’s recent dynasty and LaPorte’s reign throughout the 1970s and ‘80s. Is the recent success random? Or is the Region particularly suited to grooming top baseball talent?
“Obviously it’s a skill sport, but there’s a toughness factor to it, as well,” Griffith coach Brian Jennings said. “I think it just goes back to the mindset of this area. You’ve got tough people up here, tough kids up here, and I think that there’s definitely a correlation.”
Whatever the reason, Region baseball postseason success has outpaced that of football and basketball recently. Elite Duneland Athletic Conference teams like Michigan City and Valparaiso football and Crown Point girls basketball fell to downstate opponents in semistate.
The only two teams to even appear in the state title game across those three sports? Two private schools — Marquette Catholic for girls basketball and Andrean for boys basketball.
The Region hasn’t seen a state football championship since Andrean’s Class 3A victory in 2013. Before Andrean’s boys basketball title this year, Northwest Indiana hadn’t sent a single team to state since 2015.
Aside from the toughness Jennings singled out, some experts think the Region’s specific set of resources lends itself to baseball success.
“I think comparatively speaking to other parts of the state, there's more money here,” said Rachel Folden, the operator of Folden Fastpitch in Merrillville. “Baseball and softball are expensive to play. It's not like basketball.
“In most parts of the world, soccer is a cheap sport to play. You just need a ball and a park, and you've got a game. Here, you need a $300 bat, a $250 glove, you need balls, you need space, you need all kinds of things.”
Folden lives in Valparaiso but operates her business out of Lake County due to the proximity to St. John, Crown Point, Dyer and Schererville — her biggest customer bases and some of the most affluent communities in Northwest Indiana.
Brandon Murray, a former pitcher for Hobart and South Carolina who trains players at NWI Sports performance in Crown Point, said money affects baseball training in multiple ways.
First, Midwest winters force players inside for months at a time. Unlike basketball, where players can practice on many indoor courts for free, indoor baseball typically comes at a cost. Jennings and Murray both praised the indoor facilities available locally, and that quality makes for more productive offseasons.
Travel teams can be expensive, especially when families must travel significant distances for practices and tournaments. With the Region’s proximity to Chicago, stronger competition than anywhere in Indiana is within easy driving distance.
“I think here that everybody kind of holds their own because travel ball has become a big thing, so the guys that have high ability gravitate toward the good organizations,” Murray said. “Guys are starting to really travel more and see better competition, so it's easier to kind of keep up with what's going on in other parts of the state.”
Jennings said that when players transition from offseason work and rejoin their prep teams, they get some of the best coaching in the state. Andrean coach Dave Pishkur became Indiana’s all-time leader in wins this season, and longtime coaches like Crown Point’s Steve Strayer, Munster’s Bob Shinkan and Washington Township’s Randy Roberts tout established track records. Chesterton’s Jack Campbell has over 700 wins.
Oilmen staffer and former scout Scott Trcka said during the old Lake Suburban Conference’s heyday, smaller schools like Griffith and Lowell couldn’t put up a fight against the biggest schools. This year, Griffith won its eighth straight sectional and claimed wins over LaPorte and Valparaiso.
Trcka noted the Region’s surge could be cyclical, but things have certainly changed.
“I think the coaches are better now, and the players, because of that, become better,” Trcka said. “It’s a lot of things, but I think a lot of coaching, dedication has helped the baseball world in Northwest Indiana and the northern part of the state. No question.”