South Central High School's principal released an official statement Saturday, writing "there had not been any substantiation" of Boone Grove assistant coach Diante Kincaid's allegations of racist comments from fans at a game Friday night.
Following the game Friday, Kincaid, the Boone Grove High School Wolves' first base coach, told The Times he was told to “go back to Africa” and was the target of other racist epithets from fans while he stood on the first base line during the Porter County Conference Tournament title game against South Central at Washington Township.
Kincaid's girlfriend, Kathryn Wielgus, said another fan wearing South Central gear by the concession stand said that Kincaid was “on the wrong side of town.”
South Central Principal Benjamin Anderson told The Times Friday night that he was not in the area when fans allegedly made their remarks.
Kincaid also said that South Central fans called him “blackie” at an April 29 game between the two teams at South Central.
In the statement issued Saturday, Anderson wrote that the South Central and Boone Grove officials "are working together to gather the facts surrounding these events."
When contacted regarding the written statement, Anderson told The Times he was not available to comment directly Saturday.
Boone Grove athletic director Marcus Banning didn't respond to multiple requests for comment Saturday.
Also on Saturday, Kincaid and Wolves head coach Jake Gholston declined further comment and referred The Times to Banning.