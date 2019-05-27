CROWN POINT — Junior Gene Kolarik registered 14 strikeouts against Valparaiso in the sectional semifinals to propel Crown Point into the Class 4A sectional championship at home.
Following the win Friday, Kolarik said he just wanted to give senior Ryan Fender, who he lauded as the Bulldogs' best pitcher, a chance to lead them to their first sectional title since 2011.
Fender lived up to his billing.
With the stands filled and fans lining the fence down the first- and third-base lines, Fender registered 15 strikeouts and guided Times No. 2 Crown Point to a 6-0 victory over Times No. 10 Portage on Memorial Day.
The win marked the team's eighth shutout this season and its 21st sectional championship in school history.
"It was a big goal all year and has been a big goal for me all through high school, just dreaming of this. Coach (Steve) Strayer actually tried to pull me out after the sixth inning, and I kind of ignored him," Fender said with a laugh. "I ran out there before he could say anything because I was not coming out. I wanted to be on that mound."
Fender, who has committed to Murray State, allowed two walks and two hits and had at least one strikeout in every inning of his complete-game shutout. He also picked off Indians senior Jordan Jenne' at second base to end the top of the fifth inning and received some late-game insurance runs to close out the victory.
Junior Jacob Bosse scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from junior Christian Mojica, and junior Drew Horton was brought home in the bottom of the fourth by an RBI single from junior Zach Stubitsch to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Portage (15-10) had a few opportunities to get on the board but left five runners on base, and Crown Point (28-4) capitalized by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach. Horton led off with a single and the Bulldogs kept piling it on with three more hits in the inning.
Strayer commended his players for remaining poised and eventually stringing a few hits together at a crucial point in the game, and Horton said he relished the opportunity to jump-start his team.
"(My hit) just got everything turning for us," said Horton, who finished the game with two hits, one walk and two runs. "We got a couple of nice hits after that, and that's when all the wheels started to click. This is what we've been practicing since December for. Hopefully we can go on to regionals and keep on winning."
Crown Point will face No. 3 Lake Central (23-6) in the LaPorte Regional semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Indians earned a walk-off win over Highland in the Munster Sectional to set up a third meeting between the two Duneland Athletic Conference rivals.
During the regular season they split their home-and-home, but Strayer said he doesn't put much stock into their previous match-ups. He believes that both teams have gotten better since squaring off last month and it will certainly be a tough game for the Bulldogs.
However, Fender will be back on the mound for Crown Point and Strayer has unwavering confidence in his No. 1 pitcher. Through two postseason starts, the standout senior has notched 30 strikeouts, while only giving up five hits.
"He's pitched in a lot of tight games this year," said Strayer, who has won eight sectional championships during his 17-year tenure at Crown Point. "He's really developed, and he's got a mindset that, 'There's no way that we're going to go down — no matter what happens.'"
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
4A baseball sectional final: Crown Point vs. Portage
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.