Fishers finds timely hits to end Munster's postseason run at semistate

Fishers threatened in its half of the first, getting runners on second and third with one out before Schaum got back-to-back Ks to get out of the jam.

Fishers (23-12) got its first run in the second inning on two singles and a throwing error with two outs. Schaum averted further damage by getting a flyout. He set the Tigers down in order in the third and fourth innings and gave up just a hit in the fifth. He finished with 98 pitches.

Munster managed a single by Edward Minniefield in the third inning the rest of the way off Warner.

“We hit the ball hard in a lot of instances, and their infielders just made some plays,” Shinkan said. “And, you know, pitching and defense wins championships, and they definitely had it. They got the hits in the right spots. That's the way they've been doing it all along this season.”

Schaum said the tournament run was the most fun he’s had in his baseball career.

“The guys one through 20 are like brothers forever now,” he said.

Ginaven came on in relief of Schaum, getting the final two outs in the sixth. He went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. He said it was a phenomenal postseason run.