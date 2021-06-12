Fishers finds timely hits to end Munster's postseason run at semistate

KOKOMO — Longtime Munster coach Bob Shinkan wouldn’t have done it any other way.
The Mustangs led Fishers 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth when ace pitcher Bryce Schaum gave up a leadoff single. Fishers would put together a couple more singles around a stolen base and rallied to beat Munster 3-2 in the Class 4A semistate on Saturday at Kokomo’s Municipal Stadium.
Did he consider lifting Schaum?
“No, because he's been there before,” Shinkan said. “They just had the fortitude to just go with the pitch. I think he hung a couple of curveballs that they went after, but whatever it was, they did a great job of hitting.”
Schuam, a Carthage College recruit, said he wished he could’ve done more for his team.
“I’ve definitely felt better,” Schuam said. “They didn't really hit any balls good all day. Kind of bloopers, grounders that found holes. They did what they had to do. They beat me. Tip of the cap, but I know that wasn't my best stuff today.”
Munster (22-12) jumped on Fishers starter Tate Warner for three hits and two runs in the top of the first inning. Ben Greiner and Brady Ginaven laced one-out singles before Denham Kozy drove in Greiner with a sac fly. Schaum followed with a run-scoring single for a 2-0 lead.
Fishers threatened in its half of the first, getting runners on second and third with one out before Schaum got back-to-back Ks to get out of the jam.
Fishers (23-12) got its first run in the second inning on two singles and a throwing error with two outs. Schaum averted further damage by getting a flyout. He set the Tigers down in order in the third and fourth innings and gave up just a hit in the fifth. He finished with 98 pitches.
Munster managed a single by Edward Minniefield in the third inning the rest of the way off Warner.
“We hit the ball hard in a lot of instances, and their infielders just made some plays,” Shinkan said. “And, you know, pitching and defense wins championships, and they definitely had it. They got the hits in the right spots. That's the way they've been doing it all along this season.”
Schaum said the tournament run was the most fun he’s had in his baseball career.
“The guys one through 20 are like brothers forever now,” he said.
Ginaven came on in relief of Schaum, getting the final two outs in the sixth. He went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. He said it was a phenomenal postseason run.
“It was tough to come up short,” Ginaven said. “We got hot at the right time. I'm so proud of these guys. … We kind of had a rocky start in the middle of the year. I'm really happy for these guys, making it to semistate. That’s not just a pushover.”
Munster just couldn’t string some hits together.
“We were hitting the ball right at people," Ginaven said. "It’s unfortunate, but Fishers played a hell of a game, and you gotta give it to them.”
Shinkan also credited Fishers for making solid defensive plays all game long to keep the Mustangs at bay.
“For us to get to this level, I couldn't be prouder of these kids,” Shinkan said. “It's the first time that we've actually been in a semistate. We've won state before and been to the Final Four. But it was never a semistate back whenever.”
