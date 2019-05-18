Girls track & field: Portage Regional, 6 p.m. Tuesday
The Indians are hosting a good portion of Region teams with a trip to Indianapolis on the line. Munster, Lake Central, Kankakee Valley, Crown Point and a few other schools will be vying for the title, while also trying to punch their tickets to state individually and collectively.
Softball: Lake Central Sectional, No. 2 Crown Point vs. Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Crown Point has won seven consecutive games and is one of the top teams in a loaded sectional, which features No. 1 Lake Central and No. 3 Munster. If the Bulldogs and Mustangs both win their sectional openers, they will square off in the semifinals Thursday.
Girls tennis: Highland Regional, Crown Point vs. Munster, Tuesday
Crown Point and Munster both won their sectionals in lopsided fashion and will definitely face tougher competition when they match-up against each other. The Mustangs are coming off of their state-record 43rd straight sectional championship.
Baseball: Kankakee Valley Sectional, No. 1 Andrean vs. No. 9 Hanover Central, 7 p.m. Wednesday
The Wildcats lost their last two games of the season to Greater South Shore Conference rival No. 4 Griffith and will have their work cut out for them in order to keep their season alive. Entering Saturday, the 59ers hadn't lost since March 25 and are looking to repeat as state champions.
Boys track & field: Valparaiso Regional, 5:30 p.m. Thursday
The Vikings will welcome a number of Region teams, including Boone Grove, E.C. Central, Crown Point and Merrillville to its school for a chance to reach state. The Pirates enter the meet as one of the favorites and are coming off a strong outing at the Crown Point Sectional.