Five things to watch as the 2021 baseball season begins

1. New class
Andrean moved up from Class 3A to Class 4A. The 59ers have won four Class 3A state championships in the last decade in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association ranks Andrean as No. 8 Class 4A team in the state, behind No. 3 Lake Central. Hebron and Boone Grove are ranked No. 6 and No. 8, respectively, in Class 2A. Washington Township, Kouts and South Central come in at No. 4, No. 7 and No. 10, respectively, in Class A.
2. Two-sport star
Drayk Bowen is ranked as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. The sophomore is also a standout infielder and will make his debut for the 59ers on Monday at home against Michigan City. According to Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur, Bowen has scholarship offers in baseball and football from Cincinnati.
3. 'The Last Inning'
The School City of Hammond, which includes Clark, Gavit, Hammond High and Morton, will host a four-team tournament titled "The Last Inning" at Dowling Park on May 8 as a way to mark the end of an era. After the 2020-21 school year, the School City of Hammond will consolidate. Clark, Gavit and Hammond High will close for good, making this their last baseball seasons in school history. Morton will remain and the new high school, Hammond Central, is being built behind the current Hammond High building.
4. Half-century
Since last season was canceled due to COVID-19, this season is Jack Campbell's 50th as the Chesterton baseball coach. During his tenure, the Trojans have won 19 sectional titles and four regional crowns. This year's team is headlined by star pitchers Blake Lemmon and Ryan Donley, who have committed to Cincinnati and Oakland, respectively.
5. Unfinished business
Two Region teams, Andrean and Washington Township, appeared in state finals in 2019. The 59ers captured their seventh Class 3A state crown, while the Senators finished as the Class A runner-up in their first state final appearance. Last season, Washington Township was denied the opportunity to try again for its first state crown, and after a year of waiting, the team is thrilled to finally have another shot at history. Senior twins James and Steven Hernandez will lead the way for the Senators.