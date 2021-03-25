Five things to watch as the 2021 baseball season begins

1. New class

Andrean moved up from Class 3A to Class 4A. The 59ers have won four Class 3A state championships in the last decade in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association ranks Andrean as No. 8 Class 4A team in the state, behind No. 3 Lake Central. Hebron and Boone Grove are ranked No. 6 and No. 8, respectively, in Class 2A. Washington Township, Kouts and South Central come in at No. 4, No. 7 and No. 10, respectively, in Class A.

2. Two-sport star

Drayk Bowen is ranked as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. The sophomore is also a standout infielder and will make his debut for the 59ers on Monday at home against Michigan City. According to Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur, Bowen has scholarship offers in baseball and football from Cincinnati.

3. 'The Last Inning'