Focusing on fundamentals amid home run drought has Washington Township in second straight state finals

“This whole week in the playoffs, we work on the little things, working on bunting and baserunning — stuff that we know we need to do to win the game,” Steven Hernandez said.

Randy Roberts, in his 25th season leading Washington Township, said he’s surprised his team hasn’t hit more home runs. The Senators have hit 43 doubles and 16 triples this season, which account for 24.6% of their hits.

The focus on fundamentals has proved advantageous, using three straight bunts to beat Cowan 3-0 in the LaPorte Semistate victory.

“Sometimes if you are in a situation with us, with the wind and it’s not a good hitting day or even Saturday in the semistate, it’s nice to have that to fall back on,” Roberts said. “I don’t necessarily believe it’s our or my priority, the bunting or small ball. If you’re a basketball team and your 3s aren’t falling, you better start taking it to the bucket. That’s where we were on Saturday, you just can’t wait around. You have to force the issue, be aggressive and make them make some plays.”