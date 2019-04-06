ST. JOHN — The Lake Central baseball family started its week with devastating news.
Former pitcher and 2018 graduate Marty Ewing was shot in the neck at a house party early Sunday morning in South Bend. Indians coach Mike Swartzentruber said he received word about it hours later.
"When you first read it your like, 'What? This can't be right," Swartzentruber said. "And then you find out it is, and you're kind of at a loss. You're shocked. You're mad. You're sick. There's so many emotions going on. Marty is a really good kid."
Ewing is a freshman at Indiana University South Bend and pitcher for the team. According to the South Bend Tribune, the 19-year-old was one of two players injured during a shooting in the 100 block of N. Notre Dame Avenue. The other is 20-year-old junior infielder Cooper Hake, who suffered a graze wound to his back.
The police responded to the shooting at approximately 2:43 a.m. and took Ewing to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago where he is in stable condition. Senior center fielder Evan Hand said he was distraught when he found out what happened to Ewing and that he and the rest of the team are doing everything they can to be there for Ewing and his family.
"A couple of us visited him a few days ago, and that was pretty rough," Hand said. "But it was definitely humbling. And seeing him like that really made me want to come out here and do something for him."
The Times No. 3 Indians faced Lowell in a non-conference home game Saturday. And with Ewing's condition weighing on his mind, Hand decided to wear tape on his left wrist with the No. 35 — Ewing's college number — written largely in blue marker.
After the game, Swartzentruber didn't put much stock into Lake Central's 12-2 win.
Regardless of how their most recent victory came, Swartzentruber said he is most proud of the character and togetherness his players are displaying throughout a tough time.
"Kids this age, you hope that almost anything that happens to them, good or bad, they can take it with them and use it as a life lesson," Swartzentruber said. "If nothing else, this is a situation where they realize the importance of being there for each other."
Swartzentruber said the team is praying for Ewing, and Hand added that they plan on selling blue wristbands with Ewing's number on them to raise money for his medical expenses.
"It's shocking right now," Hand said. "But part of LC baseball is that we're a family."