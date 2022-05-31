Griffith baseball coach Brian Jennings retiring after 448 wins, 27 seasons

Brian Jennings coached for close to 30 years in the Region. His best advice didn’t come from a colleague — it came from his wife.

“(Luann) told me don’t bring it home with you,” Jennings explained.

That won’t be a problem anymore.

Jennings, a staple in Northwest Indiana along the baseball diamonds, turned in his resignation after 24 seasons of leading the program.

Griffith won 14 sectional titles, five conference titles, and was the 2001 Class 3A state runner-up under Jennings’ tutelage.

“Getting an opportunity here at Griffith was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Jennings said. “The place has done more for me than I could ever do for it.

“It’s been an honor. I’m thankful for all the players, coaches, community and school support we got over the years.”

Jennings had more than 40 players move on to play college ball, including Matt Kuna (Toledo), Ryan Bridges (Purdue), and Kody Hoese (Tulane).

Hoese was a first-round pick of the Dodgers in the 2019 MLB draft.

“He’s been a huge influence on my life,” said Bridges, who ironically just resigned at Hanover Central to take the school’s assistant athletic director’s job.

“I really grew up with him — 15 to now I’m 33. He’s been somebody I’ve been able to lean on and ask for advice. During the season, I talk to him more than my wife and I live with her.”

Bridges’ Wildcats were the Class 3A state runner-up last season. He knows Jennings’ retirement is a big loss for Region baseball.

“He’s a huge reason for some of my success and where I’m at,” Bridges said. “There’s not a lot of coaches who have been around like him at this point. He’s done so much for Griffith and Region athletics from coaching to broadcasting. He’s done so much for the North-South (All-Star) Series. His opinion matters.”

Jennings called himself “a young pup” considering he was the new guy when he started coaching against the likes of Chesterton’s Jack Campbell, Andrean’s Dave Pishkur, Munster’s Bob Shinkan, Highland’s Dan Miller, and Kankakee Valley’s Doug Greenlee.

“It was a great run,” Jennings said. “You look back and all the games and all the relationships. It’s just time for some new blood, some new ideas, some new energy.

“It’s time for a new voice and a chance for someone to reconnect with the lower levels.”

The 1987 Whiting grad actually coached his alma mater for three seasons before the opportunity opened up at Griffith. Jennings said once his assistant of 14 years, Drew Martin, told him he was retiring and moving to Lafayette, it put the wheels in motion.

“I’m just tired,” said Jennings, the assistant principal at Griffith Junior and Senior High. “My philosophy has always been if you can’t do it right then don’t do it.”

Jennings’ dream job wasn’t to be a teacher and coach, but to be a big-time broadcaster. He’s done it as side job for years, but hopes to grow that role in the future.

