WHEATFIELD — With his high school season and career on the line Wednesday against Northwest Indiana's top team, Hanover Central pitcher Evan Momcilovic battled batter after batter knowing he didn't want it to end.
The Times No. 9 Wildcats faced a tall task against No. 1 Andrean in the Class 3A Kankakee Valley Sectional first round, but Momcilovic didn't care. With his brother, Sam, catching and his low arm slot baffling the 59ers, Evan Momcilovic locked in and didn't let emotions or a high pitch count get to him.
Andrean plated two in the seventh to earn a 2-0 win, with both runs coming after Evan Momcilovic surpassed 120 pitches and had to leave the game due to IHSAA rules. The Momcilovic brothers, however, still got an experience they said they'll remember for a long time, as they closed out their Hanover Central careers together.
“It's awesome, and when he's pitching like that, it was nice and fun for me,” Sam Momcilovic said. “I'd say we knew if we played our best, we'd have a shot. That was our best, and we gave them (a run).
“That's why I'm proud of him. You can't even hang your head on that. We played as hard as we could, and no one gave up.”
Evan and Sam Momcilovic said they started playing baseball together around age 5, when they picked up tee ball. The brothers — they're triplets, with sister Ana — don't plan to play competitive baseball together again, as Sam said he won't pursue college baseball while Evan tries for a spot at Purdue Northwest.
Aside from the loss, it wasn't a bad way to end their run. Evan Momcilovic scattered four hits over six-plus scoreless innings, and both runs credited to him were unearned. Sam Momcilovic said he made a point to “embrace every moment” to ensure he could preserve the memories of what turned out to be his last game.
“It sucks; it's tough,” Evan Momcilovic said. “Today, we came together against a good team. Obviously, it was hard to come by runs, but we didn't even play in the field, I don't think, that well the whole year.”
Andrean (30-1) typically has margin for error with ace Michael Doolin pitching, but the 59ers stranded more runners than coach Dave Pishkur would have liked. Joel Holtcamp advanced to third and Mason Sannito to second with two outs in the second, but Evan Momcilovic got out of the jam with a strikeout.
The 59ers got at least one runner on base every inning but couldn't advance another into scoring position until the sixth. Tyler Nelson led off the inning with a bloop single to right and stole second on the first pitch of the next at-bat. Nelson stole third with two outs, but the 59ers couldn't bring him home.
“We had, probably in four innings, a chance to drive a guy in, but it was always with two outs,” Pishkur said. “I'm really disappointed in our execution (with) bunting today."
Hanover Central (15-7) mustered just one hit off Doolin, and disaster struck for the Wildcats as Evan Momcilovic's pitch count mounted. Holtcamp reached on an error to lead off the seventh and scampered to third with no outs when Mason Sannito drove a single to right-center on a hit-and-run.
With Evan Momcilovic no longer on the mound – Pishkur said he had one of the best performances the 59ers have seen this season — Andrean took advantage. Holtcamp came home on Matt Lelito's sac fly to left, receiving a pat on the back from Charlie Jones and running straight to a raucous 59ers dugout.
Sannito made the lead 2-0 after another error, and that's all Andrean needed. The 59ers advance to face Twin Lakes at 5 p.m. Friday.
“Playoff ball is different,” Pishkur said. “You get one bad inning, and kids start running on fumes and momentum and adrenaline, and who knows what's gonna happen.”