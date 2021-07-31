'He’s just Mr. Consistent': Hanover Central’s Bret Matthys is The Times 2021 Baseball Player of the Year

“I was always at his games,” Bret said. “I’d be his bat boy for his baseball teams and I was around the game pretty much ever since I was born. He was there to push me and obviously those competitive wiffle ball games would get to me a little bit and that’s where my competitive edge started.”

Cole remembers the first goal Bret set: “Get a hit off me.” Then it was to beat his older brother, the one he looked up to. Cole didn’t take their bond over baseball lightly.

“It feels really nice to be able to have a big impact on his life like that. I know just growing up, being a big brother, you always push, push and push. Some people might take it as, ‘Oh I’m never going to do this,’ but he took it as a challenge,” Cole said with a hint of pride. “He knew that I was trying to push him to get better and better and better and be the best he can be.”

What’s remarkable about the dominance on the mound is, in a sport where velocity is coveted at higher levels, Matthys’s fastball tops out at 85 mph. He studies film to pick up tendencies of his opponents, sequences his pitches and is always looking for an edge.