'He’s just Mr. Consistent': Hanover Central’s Bret Matthys is The Times 2021 Baseball Player of the Year

CEDAR LAKE — It only takes a few minutes to understand who Bret Matthys is. The unquestioned leader of Hanover Central’s state-bound season was dominant on the field because of who he is outside the lines.
“Committed, competitive, calm,” said coach Ryan Bridges when asked to describe his two-way start in three words. Bridges still opens the weight room, even after a 2-0 loss to Southridge in the Class 3A state championship game, for Matthys to get in his work.
“Acting professionally, the way I carry myself reflects the person I am,” The Times 2021 Baseball Player of the Year said. “I’m just a hard worker. I take what I do every day seriously, and it translates to my baseball game.”
In Matthys’s mind, there is work to be done even with two months between his last prep game and his first workout with Purdue Northwest. When some may have had senioritis, Matthys was always focused on getting better after practices and games.
“Being around him, I always knew he had it in him just from the way he presents himself and all the work he puts in at home,” older brother Cole Matthys said. “He’ll come home from practice and it won’t stop there. He’ll spend multiple hours in the basement hitting off a tee or spending time working on his arm routine with weighted balls. He always pushes himself to be the best that he can be. I feel like he thinks there’s no limits to what he can do. There’s always room to improve.”
A southpaw, Matthys mixes a fastball, slider and changeup — a pitch he really developed ahead of his senior season. Even in the state title, he kept four Division I hitters — including White Sox first-round pick Colson Montgomery — at bay, buying time for the Wildcats' offense. It’s something they were accustomed to all season.
He went 7-1 with a 1.07 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 72 innings. Only a quarter of the 290 hitters he faced reached base, and he picked nine of them off. He brought the thunder in the batter’s box, hitting .494 with 14 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs scored.
“He never had a bad game,” Cade Walker, his teammate of eight years and one of his best friends said. “I can’t remember the last time he had a bad game. I’ve never seen him have a bad game pitching ever. I’ve always seen him smash the ball. He’s just Mr. Consistent, I guess.”
Matthys fell in love with the game as soon as he could pick up a bat and play wiffle ball with his brother.
“I was always at his games,” Bret said. “I’d be his bat boy for his baseball teams and I was around the game pretty much ever since I was born. He was there to push me and obviously those competitive wiffle ball games would get to me a little bit and that’s where my competitive edge started.”
Cole remembers the first goal Bret set: “Get a hit off me.” Then it was to beat his older brother, the one he looked up to. Cole didn’t take their bond over baseball lightly.
“It feels really nice to be able to have a big impact on his life like that. I know just growing up, being a big brother, you always push, push and push. Some people might take it as, ‘Oh I’m never going to do this,’ but he took it as a challenge,” Cole said with a hint of pride. “He knew that I was trying to push him to get better and better and better and be the best he can be.”
What’s remarkable about the dominance on the mound is, in a sport where velocity is coveted at higher levels, Matthys’s fastball tops out at 85 mph. He studies film to pick up tendencies of his opponents, sequences his pitches and is always looking for an edge.
“He sent me a chart in the middle of the year,” Bridges said, “it was a White Sox game, and I go, ‘What is this?’ He goes, ‘I was charting swings on how they’re pitching guys.’”
Simply put: “That’s Bret.”
Matthys’s calmness was on display in a 15-minute conversation prior to the state championship. During the game, he stayed even-keel whether things were going well or when dealing with traffic.
“He was the same person in the state finals as he was in Game 1 against Crown Point,” Bridges said. “He comes off the mound the same way and doesn’t let anything bother him. … I think that plays a big role when things don’t go your way. It’s high school baseball and a lot of things won’t go your way. Especially in high school, that (mindset is) big.”
Bridges received a call from athletic director Kelly Bermes after the basketball Wildcats played a sectional game on the road. Most coaches would dread a call from their athletic director about a player, but Bermes shared that after the Wildcats contingent exited the gym, Matthys was found by himself cleaning up the trash his peers left behind.
“When nobody’s watching, he’s taking care of the stuff that needs to be taken care of and nobody wants to do,” Bridges said.
That’s Bret, who credits his parents and stepparents — mom, Doreen Lattin; dad, Michael Matthys; stepfather, Gary Lattin; and stepmother, Laurie Matthys — for who he is and what has shaped his career.
“My dad always told me, leave the place or anything you use better than you found it,” Bret said. “I don’t know, it’s just something inside me that I just want to leave a mark along my journey.“