Hernandez brothers celebrate birthday by leading Washington Township to first state championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Steven Hernandez took a no-hitter into the sixth, and James Hernandez’s sacrifice fly was the decisive blow in Washington Township’s 6-0 win over Shakamak Monday in the Class A state championship.

It’s the first state championship in program history, which made its second straight appearance. The Hernandez brothers, senior twins, celebrated their birthday on Monday at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

James Kirk’s two-run double in the sixth blew the game open. He hit a hanging curveball to the corner in left field, which kick-started a three-run inning. Pinch runner Michael Spicer scored on a wild pitch.

Steven Hernandez took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Shakamak’s Oscar Pegg hit a slow roller through the right side of the infield with two outs for the Lakers’ first hit. Hernandez finished his shutout.

Logan Curran’s two-run single in the seventh got the game to its final.

