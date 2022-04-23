Highland's Bryce Ozelie following in his father's footsteps

HIGHLAND — Bryce Ozelie puts on his Highland baseball uniform the same way all his teammates do. For him, though, there’s a little more to it.

“It’s everything (to wear the uniform). You’ve got the town on the front. You represent the city and the school,” the senior pitcher and first baseman said. “It’s an honor, going out there with my friends and having my family in the stands. Everyone is awesome. Words can’t describe it.”

Ozelie’s dad, Mark, was a pitcher on the Trojans team that lost in the 1991 state championship game. He went on to pitch at South Suburban College and is one of the few remaining players from that fabled squad still living in Highland.

“That team and the (1999 regional championship team), it’s like the ‘85 Bears around here. Until we do something else, they’re going to keep talking about those two teams,” coach John Bogner said.

That team played in one of the more storied games in Region baseball history. In the sectional championship at Block Stadium in East Chicago, Morton led Highland 6-2 and was a strike away from the trophy.

The Trojans scored four to tie it. The teams went back and forth and were tied 9-9 when fog forced a two-day pause. When the game restarted, Highland pulled away and won 12-9 in 11 innings.

The team ran through what was then a single-class tournament until it lost to Logansport in the state title game. It’s the school’s only appearance in the championship.

Bogner organized a 25-year reunion for the team in 2016.

“Those guys now have kids here and it’s always about the old glory days,” Bogner said. “These guys don’t know who they were. They say, ‘Oh, your dad was really that good?’ They’re always going to be a big deal but it would be nice to have a 2022 team (to talk about).”

Ozelie is ready to be part of the group to match his father’s legacy.

He drove in runs with a first-inning single and a fourth-inning double as the Trojans (8-2) beat Hanover Central (7-3) 12-8 in the first game of a double header Thursday. He also pitched the last two innings, striking out four.

Ozelie paid his dues. He’s been behind older players for the last few seasons but now he’s one of the Trojans’ most important pieces. He’s a middle-of-the-order bat and the go-to arm out of the bullpen when the team needs outs.

“He’s a great worker and he’s been a good leader. I love watching the kid play,” Bogner said.

Highland is about to hit an important stretch in its season, with Northwest Crossroads Conference series against Hobart and Munster in the next two weeks.

“I always hear stories from coaches and friends about how much fun they had (in 1991). It’s awesome because we have just as much fun out here. I just hope we can do as well as them,” Ozelie said. “We’re ready. We’re right there. We’ve just got to keep our bats rolling, our sticks hot, and we’ll be good.”

