 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent
PREP BASEBALL

Highland's Bryce Ozelie following in his father's footsteps

  • 0
Bryce Ozelie, Highland

Highland’s Bryce Ozelie hopes to follow in his father's footsteps and take the Trojans back to states.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

HIGHLAND — Bryce Ozelie puts on his Highland baseball uniform the same way all his teammates do. For him, though, there’s a little more to it.

“It’s everything (to wear the uniform). You’ve got the town on the front. You represent the city and the school,” the senior pitcher and first baseman said. “It’s an honor, going out there with my friends and having my family in the stands. Everyone is awesome. Words can’t describe it.”

Ozelie’s dad, Mark, was a pitcher on the Trojans team that lost in the 1991 state championship game. He went on to pitch at South Suburban College and is one of the few remaining players from that fabled squad still living in Highland.

“That team and the (1999 regional championship team), it’s like the ‘85 Bears around here. Until we do something else, they’re going to keep talking about those two teams,” coach John Bogner said.

That team played in one of the more storied games in Region baseball history. In the sectional championship at Block Stadium in East Chicago, Morton led Highland 6-2 and was a strike away from the trophy.

People are also reading…

The Trojans scored four to tie it. The teams went back and forth and were tied 9-9 when fog forced a two-day pause. When the game restarted, Highland pulled away and won 12-9 in 11 innings.

The team ran through what was then a single-class tournament until it lost to Logansport in the state title game. It’s the school’s only appearance in the championship.

Bogner organized a 25-year reunion for the team in 2016.

“Those guys now have kids here and it’s always about the old glory days,” Bogner said. “These guys don’t know who they were. They say, ‘Oh, your dad was really that good?’ They’re always going to be a big deal but it would be nice to have a 2022 team (to talk about).”

Ozelie is ready to be part of the group to match his father’s legacy.

He drove in runs with a first-inning single and a fourth-inning double as the Trojans (8-2) beat Hanover Central (7-3) 12-8 in the first game of a double header Thursday. He also pitched the last two innings, striking out four.

Bryce Ozelie, Highland

Highland’s Bryce Ozelie heads home to take 2-0 lead against Hanover Central on Thursday.

Ozelie paid his dues. He’s been behind older players for the last few seasons but now he’s one of the Trojans’ most important pieces. He’s a middle-of-the-order bat and the go-to arm out of the bullpen when the team needs outs.

“He’s a great worker and he’s been a good leader. I love watching the kid play,” Bogner said.

Highland is about to hit an important stretch in its season, with Northwest Crossroads Conference series against Hobart and Munster in the next two weeks.

“I always hear stories from coaches and friends about how much fun they had (in 1991). It’s awesome because we have just as much fun out here. I just hope we can do as well as them,” Ozelie said. “We’re ready. We’re right there. We’ve just got to keep our bats rolling, our sticks hot, and we’ll be good.”

PHOTOS: Highland hosts Hanover Central in baseball

1 of 15
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

10 baseball players to watch

10 baseball players to watch

With power pitcher and hitters aplenty, take a look at which 10 players figure to be must-watch on the baseball diamond in 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts