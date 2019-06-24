Kyle Schmack didn’t mince words.
The South Central graduate and Valparaiso University freshman-to-be had never seen pitching like he saw this past weekend at the 2019 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North/South All-Star Series.
Nor did he mince words at the plate.
All he did was smack the ball around the ballpark on Saturday and Sunday, going 8-for-10 over the three-game series with eight RBIs, three runs, two doubles and a homer to earn MVP honors.
“I was just happy,” Schmack said. “I put in a lot of work through these last couple of months and even before that, and for it to pay off like this, it was great to feel like that.”
How did Schmack perform so well against a caliber of pitching he had rarely, if ever, seen?
He credits the pitching machine he has been using to prepare for college. Even if it couldn’t quite turn up to the 90s, Schmack worked around that by moving the machine closer to him, trying to hit 80 miles an hour from 40 to 45 feet away. The machine also delivered nasty breaking balls.
“The offspeed in it is absolutely filthy,” Schmack said.
Apparently, he was ready, going 2-for-3 in the first game. He was even louder in the final two games, with three hits and four RBIs both games.
“Kyle was unbelievable,” said Mark Schellinger, who coached the North team and is the coach at New Prairie. “It seemed like everything he hit, he hit hard.”
All of which bodes well for next year at Valparaiso.
“To show that I could do what I did, it was really good for me,” Schmack said. “It was a big confidence booster for sure, to show that I can hit the higher velocities and better offspeeds.”
Making friends
Surrounded by players from much bigger schools, Schmack wondered if he would know anyone down in Madison. It turns out there was one fellow all-star he knew from travel ball: North teammate Patrick Farrisee.
“A lot of the other guys knew each other actually,” Schmack said. “They were all like, ‘Hey, man, how’s it going,’ to other people, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t really do that,’ besides one person.”
He soon got to know many more, thanks in part to his lodging situation at Hanover College — a quad, with eight guys sharing four bedrooms and a common living room.
“I was a little nervous at the beginning because I was afraid I wasn’t going to know anyone,” Schmack said. “I met so many new people from both North and South and it was just an absolute blast being with all of them. I made a bunch of new friends, hopefully a bunch of lifelong friends that I’ll keep up and see how they’re doing, they’ll see how I’m doing.”
Crown Point graduate Ryan Fender had a completely different situation in Madison.
He was in a two-person room with someone he already knew, Whiteland's Luke Helton, a member of the South team. Fender actually knew a number of people going into the North/South All-Star Series — he estimated there were a total of 12 players from the Indiana Bulls organization he plays for, including a few of his teammates.
“That was nice,” Fender said. “It was a lot easier to adapt to the situation.”
Wood bats
Speaking of adapting easily, Schmack said he loved the switch to wood bats in the third and final game of the series. He has used wood bats a fair amount in travel ball and even turns to them in the cage quite a bit.
“I actually like the wood bat better,” Schmack said. “I think it forms swings better just because you know if you hit something with a metal bat, you get jammed, you can feel it out and maybe get a single, a bloop single, but if you use a wood bat and you jam yourself, that ball’s not going anywhere.”
Fending them off
Fender looked pretty cozy on the big stage of the North/South All-Star Series, notching two scoreless innings on just 26 pitches, striking out four.
“I felt good,” said Fender, a Murray State freshman-to-be. “My fastball velocity was up and then I had a tight spin on my curveball, and I was just throwing each pitch for a strike, and it was nice. It was nice to feel good out there.”
He was so good, both dugouts and the crowd took notice, per Schellinger.
“Ryan was electric,” Schellinger said. “He just overpowered them. When they tried speeding up to get to his fastball, he was able to throw his curveball and keep them off balance.”
If Fender didn’t seem stressed, well, he wasn’t.
“Coming off of sectionals and regionals, that was more nervous than I’ve ever been in my life, so I think that prepared me well for this,” Fender said. “I think I was more excited than anything, excited to get in the game and compete against the best players in the state.”
Flooding
The recent rain that has ravished the Midwest had an impact on the North/South All-Star Series as well, cancelling a planned river boat ride.
That said, there were plenty of good times, including a Saturday outing along the Ohio River with three food trucks and plenty of games.
“I think that was my favorite part,” Fender said. “(The weekend) was really fun. It was a lot more fun than I expected it to be, to be honest.”
In the area
Griffith’s Kyle Iwinski and Munster’s Garrett Manous also played in the all-star series.
Iwinski pitched in the first and third games, delivering a scoreless inning in the latter.
“He had a live ball,” Schellinger said. “(He) really threw well.”
Manous played in all three games, scoring a pair of runs in the second game and delivering a single in the third game.
“Garrett emerged as a leader,” Schellinger said. “You could tell a lot of the guys kind of gravitated toward him.”