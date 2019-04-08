Big picture: Joel Holtcamp didn’t sulk after needing 31 pitches to get through the first inning Monday.
“I was really mad, honestly,” Andrean’s senior pitcher said. “I was like ‘This is not going to happen again.'”
It didn’t.
Holtcamp threw six innings and the Times No. 1 59ers topped No. 8 Munster 8-4 to open Northwest Crossroads Conference play Monday in Munster.
“He competed when he needed to,” Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said.
Andrean, which opened the season at No. 1 in Class 3A in both the coaches and Prep Baseball Report polls, did the bulk of its damage with the back half of the lineup. Hitters six through nine scored five of the 59ers’ runs.
“We’re not swinging the bat really well, yet,” Pishkur said. “I don’t think we have enough competition where if a guy struggles, I can bring somebody else in.”
Munster junior catcher Will Melby drove in the game’s first run with a single in the opening frame. Garrett Manous scored from second base. The 59ers countered with runs in the second and third innings.
Manous tripled and scored on Costa Sirounis’ ground ball in the fifth.
Turning point: Holtcamp started the Andrean fifth inning with a double. The 59ers scored three runs in the frame on a fielder’s choice, an error and a sacrifice. The lead grew from 2-1 to 5-1. Andrean scored another three runs in the sixth inning to put the game away.
Andrean player of the game: Holtcamp - He struck out 11, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings to get the win. He also had two doubles at the plate.
Munster player of the game: Manous - The senior outfielder and Indiana commit was hit by a pitch, had a triple, a single and an RBI.
Quote: “He doesn’t want the ball to ever hit the bat,” Pishkur said of Holtcamp.
Beyond the box score: Andrean’s only loss is to Nashville’s Father Ryan.
Up next: Munster (2-2, 0-1) at Andrean (5-1, 1-0), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.