Andrean ace Michael Doolin spent the spring fooling and frustrating Region hitters.
The senior’s next test — his final in a 59ers uniform before heading off to Vanderbilt — is to take the mound at Victory Field in Indianapolis against Edgewood (24-3). The 59ers (35-1) are looking for their second consecutive Class 3A state championship and will lean on their ace to lead them there.
Doolin struck out 116 of the 244 batters he faced and walked just 11 of them, giving him a 47.5 percent strikeout rate and a 4.5 percent walk rate. He has looked untouchable for stretches this year.
Crown Point junior infielder Christian Mojica, the Duneland Athletic Conference position player of the year, called Doolin the toughest arm he faced this year and said when Doolin is dealing there aren’t many better.
“Obviously you’re going to turn heads when you throw hard, and he throws hard,” Mojica said. “But that wasn’t what made him a good pitcher. He was able to locate his pitches and had a breaking ball that has really tight spin. I mean, his breaking ball is really good. He located it and mixed it up and really does all the things you’d expect out of a good pitcher.”
Doolin has a four-pitch mix, throwing a curveball, slider and changeup in addition to his fastball. Doolin’s velocity creeps into the low-to-mid 90s.
Doolin gave up just 26 hits in 70 innings, giving him an otherworldly WHIP of 0.53. Kankakee Valley junior outfielder Nolan McKim was one of the few players who got a hit off Doolin this season and echoed Mojica’s sentiments.
McKim said aggression is key when trying to get anything off Doolin.
“I think you have to be aggressive because you know he wants to throw you a strike to get ahead of you in the count so later on in the at-bat he can throw you his junk or whatever,” McKim said. “You can’t let him get out in front of you.”
If you do, McKim added, Doolin has you right where he wants you.
Mojica said Doolin's breaking balls were particularly hard to locate because of how quickly they seemed to drop off the table especially when compared to other pitchers who don’t quite throw at his level.
Both Mojica and McKim suggested hitters’ best chances against someone of Doolin’s caliber is to crowd the plate and immediately take a two-strike approach. Shortening the swing and trying to catch the first solid offering may be all you can do.
“You need to widen out and just get your hands back early because really you need to be protecting,” McKim said. “That’s what I did because I knew he had good (velocity) and would try and beat you.”
Highland didn't face Doolin this season, but when the Trojans matched up against him in the past, coach John Bogner gave his hitters very similar advice: Get in on the plate, attack hittable first-pitch strikes and shorten up swings with two strikes. Bogner said some hitters used a two-strike approach from the moment they stepped in the box.
The approach might be sound and frequently employed, but it hasn't yielded big results this season. Doolin hasn’t shied away from challenging hitters and has yielded just four earned runs, which equates to a 0.40 ERA.
“You just need to be ready to hit when you have your chance,” Mojica said. “Look for something on the outside and hit it. If he goes inside and beats you, that’s a good pitch. Tip the cap and move on.”