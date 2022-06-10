Ian Van Beek, Illiana Christian baseball ready to make history at semistate

DYER — If necessary, Ian Van Beek will put his arm around the shoulder of one of his Illiana Christian teammates and offer advice about anything — baseball or otherwise.

He’ll do the opposite, too. Those are just the two sides of the leadership coin.

“I’m not afraid to be that guy to call them out," the senior pitcher and outfielder said. "I’ve never been afraid of that. I consider myself a leader and I’ll be the accountability guy if they need me to be.

"I knew this year, with everybody growing in their ability and their faith, we had that drive to make it far. I had no fear that we weren’t going to make it this far.”

The Vikings will play Wapahani in Saturday’s Class 2A Kokomo Semistate, with a first pitch set for noon Central time. It’s guys like Van Beek and attitudes like his that have put them in that position.

The roster boasts nine seniors and that experience is part of the equation. But there’s more to it.

“I think it’s a little bit of everything," coach Jeff VanderWoude said. "They’re good friends off the field but I think it’s also some things that we teach. We teach selflessness and what’s best for the team.

"It’s trusting the guy behind you and even the guy who’s not an everyday guy to know that he can come in and do his job. Our secondary guys who aren’t everyday players work just as hard as our starters. I think that makes this a pretty special team.”

Ability is also key. Illiana (20-7) scores 8.7 runs per game while the pitching staff has a cumulative ERA of just 2.78.

Van Beek is vital in both areas. He’s a table setter in the offense with a .537 on-base percentage, 29 runs and 22 stolen bases.

“As a leadoff hitter, I’m able to have that trust in all eight guys behind me to either move me or score me and I’ve been scored a lot this year,” he said. “Getting on base, whether it’s a walk or an error or a hit, I know that somebody is going to score me or at least get me close. I have to no issue with trust in that.”

Still, Van Beek considers himself a pitcher first.

He teams with junior Kevin Corcoran to provide a 1-2 punch that few Class 2A rotations can match. Corcoran struck out 64 batters over 39.2 innings while walking only 13. Van Beek has used his four-seam/two-seam/changeup/knuckle curve repertoire to earn a 1.58 ERA with 44 strikeouts and four walks over 31 innings.

“If I’m having a rough game, I know that Kevin will come in behind me and just shut it down and vice versa,” Van Beek said. “That helped through sectionals and regionals. In regionals, I pitched the first game but it wasn’t like, ‘Oh man, we threw our ace.’ We had Kevin. We’re set.”

Van Beek said much of Illiana’s motivation is a result of the way last season ended.

The Vikings were 19-5 when they lost 2-1 to Wheeler in the sectional championship. It was the program’s first dip into the postseason waters after transitioning from Illinois' IHSA to the IHSAA following the move across the border from Lansing. Van Beek said it was an eye-opener.

“You play the game long enough, you’re going to win some close ones and you’re going to lose some close ones but the hunger that built in these guys is why we are where we are this year,” VanderWoude said.

Where they are is the final four, a game away from Victory Field in Indianapolis. Standing in the way is Wapahani (24-4).

The Raiders have three semistate championships, most recently in 2017. They won a 2A state title in 2014. Coach Brian Dudley joined an elite club this season when he broke 800 career wins. According to the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association records, only seven skippers have ever hit that number.

Dudley’s total sits at 809.

“They’re a great program. (Dudley) knows baseball. The kids know how to play baseball. They’re a lot like us in that they don’t have football so they’re going to travel well,” VanderWoude said. “They’re going to be a good team and if we don’t play well, we’re not going to win. But that’s how it should be at this time of year.”

Wapahani’s talent was impressed upon Van Beek when he was scrolling through Instagram last week and saw Raiders graduate Zack Thompson was making his MLB debut pitching for the Cardinals.

“We know they have skill. We just have to go into it and play our game,” Van Beek said. “It’s my senior year, second postseason in school history, to make school history and play for a state championship, it would be amazing. We’d always know that we were the first team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.