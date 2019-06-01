{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock
Jessica A. Wolff, File, The Times

Regionals

Saturday

Class 4A

At Schreiber Field (LaPorte)

Lake Central 8, Crown Point 0

Mishawaka 7, Northridge 0

Monday

Championship: Lake Central vs. Mishawaka 6 p.m.

Class 3A

At Griffith

South Bend St. Joseph 12, Western 4

Andrean 11, Griffith 0 (5 innings)

Monday

Championship, Andrean vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

At Whiting

Bluffton 8, LaVille 7

Whiting 12, North Newton 2

Monday

Championship, Bluffton vs. Whiting, 5 p.m.

Class A

At Four Winds Field (South Bend Washington)

Washington Township 8, North Miami 1

South Central 5, Fremont 3

Championship: Washington Township 6, South Central 2

