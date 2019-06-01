Regionals
Saturday
Class 4A
At Schreiber Field (LaPorte)
Lake Central 8, Crown Point 0
Mishawaka 7, Northridge 0
Monday
Championship: Lake Central vs. Mishawaka 6 p.m.
Class 3A
At Griffith
South Bend St. Joseph 12, Western 4
Andrean 11, Griffith 0 (5 innings)
Monday
Championship, Andrean vs. South Bend St. Joseph, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
At Whiting
Bluffton 8, LaVille 7
Whiting 12, North Newton 2
Monday
Championship, Bluffton vs. Whiting, 5 p.m.
Class A
At Four Winds Field (South Bend Washington)
Washington Township 8, North Miami 1
South Central 5, Fremont 3
Championship: Washington Township 6, South Central 2