May 22-27
Class 4A
Munster Sectional
Wednesday
Lake Central 4, Munster 3
Lowell 12, Morton 0
Friday
Lake Central 15, Lowell 1
Highland 15, E.C. Central 0
Monday
Championship: Lake Central vs. Highland, 10 a.m.
Crown Point Sectional
Wednesday
Valparaiso 14, Merrillville 3
Crown Point 2, Chesterton 1
Friday
Crown Point 5, Valparaiso 2
Portage 1, Hobart 0
Monday
Championship: Crown Point vs. Portage, 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Griffith Sectional
Wednesday
Gavit 11, West Side 1
Clark 9, Calumet 4
Friday
Gavit vs. Clark 3, Gavit 0
Game 4: Griffith 14, Hammond 0 (5 innings)
Monday
Championship: Clark vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Wednesday
Twin Lakes 4, Knox 3
Andrean 2, Hanover Central 0
Friday
Andrean 5, Twin Lakes 2
Kankakee Valley 1, Wheeler 0
Monday
Championship: Andrean vs. Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Whiting Sectional
Wednesday
Whiting 5, Bishop Noll 1
Lake Station 12, Roosevelt 6
Thursday
Whiting 25, Lake Station 0
Friday
River Forest 19, Bowman Academy 1 (5 innings)
Monday
Championship: Whiting vs. River Forest, 11 a.m.
Rensselaer Sectional
Wednesday
Rensselaer 6, Hebron 1
Thursday
North Newton 10, Winamac 1
Saturday
North Newton 12, Rensselaer 2
Boone Grove 8, North Judson 0
Monday
Championship: North Newton vs. Boone Grove 11 a.m.
Class A
Washington Township Sectional
Wednesday
Kouts 10, Morgan Twp. 4
Thursday
Westville 19, 21st Century 1 (5 innings)
Friday
Washington Twp. 3, Marquette Catholic 0
Saturday
Hammond Academy 7, Covenant Christian 0 (forfeit)
Kouts 10, Westville 0 (6 innings)
Washington Twp. 11, HAST 0 (5 innings)
Monday
Championship: Kouts vs. Washington Township, 10 a.m.
South Bend Career Academy Sectional
Wednesday
South Central 14, Argos 4
Thursday
LaCrosse 14, Triton 4
Oregon-Davis 10, Culver Community 8
Friday
South Central 13, South Bend Career Academy 0
LaCrosse 23, Oregon-Davis 9
Monday
Championship: South Central vs. LaCrosse, 11 a.m.