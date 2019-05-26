{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock
Jessica A. Wolff, File, The Times

May 22-27

Class 4A

Munster Sectional

Wednesday

Lake Central 4, Munster 3

Lowell 12, Morton 0

Friday

Lake Central 15, Lowell 1

Highland 15, E.C. Central 0

Monday

Championship: Lake Central vs. Highland, 10 a.m.

Crown Point Sectional

Wednesday

Valparaiso 14, Merrillville 3

Crown Point 2, Chesterton 1

Friday

Crown Point 5, Valparaiso 2

Portage 1, Hobart 0

Monday

Championship: Crown Point vs. Portage, 11 a.m.

Class 3A 

Griffith Sectional

Wednesday

Gavit 11, West Side 1

Clark 9, Calumet 4

Friday

Gavit vs. Clark 3, Gavit 0

Game 4: Griffith 14, Hammond 0 (5 innings)

Monday

Championship: Clark vs. Griffith, 11 a.m.

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Wednesday

Twin Lakes 4, Knox 3

Andrean 2, Hanover Central 0

Friday

Andrean 5, Twin Lakes 2

Kankakee Valley 1, Wheeler 0

Monday

Championship: Andrean vs. Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Whiting Sectional

Wednesday

Whiting 5, Bishop Noll 1

Lake Station 12, Roosevelt 6

Thursday

Whiting 25, Lake Station 0

Friday

River Forest 19, Bowman Academy 1 (5 innings)

Monday

Championship: Whiting vs. River Forest, 11 a.m.

Rensselaer Sectional

Wednesday

Rensselaer 6, Hebron 1

Thursday

North Newton 10, Winamac 1

Saturday

North Newton 12, Rensselaer 2

Boone Grove 8, North Judson 0

Monday

Championship: North Newton vs. Boone Grove 11 a.m.

Class A

Washington Township Sectional

Wednesday

Kouts 10, Morgan Twp. 4

Thursday

Westville 19, 21st Century 1 (5 innings)

Friday

Washington Twp. 3, Marquette Catholic 0

Saturday

Hammond Academy 7, Covenant Christian 0 (forfeit)

Kouts 10, Westville 0 (6 innings)

Washington Twp. 11, HAST 0 (5 innings)

Monday

Championship: Kouts vs. Washington Township, 10 a.m.

South Bend Career Academy Sectional

Wednesday

South Central 14, Argos 4

Thursday

LaCrosse 14, Triton 4

Oregon-Davis 10, Culver Community 8

Friday

South Central 13, South Bend Career Academy 0

LaCrosse 23, Oregon-Davis 9

Monday

Championship: South Central vs. LaCrosse, 11 a.m.

