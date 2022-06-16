Illiana Christian third baseman Gabe Van Roekel enjoying senior year, run to state

Illiana Christian third baseman Gabe Van Roekel is enjoying his senior year playing for the Vikings, and he and his teammates are making the most of their new opportunity playing in the
Class 2A state championship vs. Centerville (21-5) on Friday at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
“It feels amazing,” said Van Roekel after
last Saturday’s win over Wapahani in the Kokomo Semistate. “We’re trying to run it out as long as possible.”
This was just the second season Illiana was eligible for postseason play after the
school moved from Lansing to Dyer in 2018.
“We’re fighting for something now,” Van Roekel said. “We're trying to win the state championship, of course, and then we're trying to leave a legacy and a culture for the guys who are stepping up next year.”
Van Roekel has done his part this year, hitting .294 with 15 RBIs. He had a big two-run single in the five-run second inning in the 6-0 win over Wapahani at semistate.
“Everybody lit it up, everybody got excited,” Van Roekel said about the big rally. “It was just the best feeling.”
Van Roekel said they won’t change a thing in their game plan for the state championship game, with the Vikings (21-7) riding a seven-game winning streak.
“Hopefully, we can get a scouting report on (Centerville), and we’ll just do our thing,” he said. “Find barrels and play good defense.”
Playing in the state championship is the ultimate for Van Roekel, who has been playing baseball since he was 3 years old. He didn’t play baseball his sophomore year, but he rejoined the team his junior season. He hit .394 with seven doubles and 17 RBIs.
“This is the final. This is it,” he said. “Once it’s over, it’s over.”
Illiana coach Jeff VanderWoude said the key to the tournament run is the family atmosphere.
“They play together, and they play with each other,” he said. “That's what it has been all year. Our secondary guys work as hard as our starters, and our secondary guys can be starters. They all work together. They all push each other and hold each other accountable. It's a great place to play, and it is a great place to coach.”
The Vikings are solid at the plate and on the mound. Leadoff hitter
Ian Van Beek is batting .430 with 20 RBIs, while Isaac VanderWoude is hitting .328. Kevin Corcoran, who has a 4-1 pitching mark, is hitting .476 with four home runs and a team-high 35 RBIs. Senior Tyler Barker is hitting .338 with 27 RBIs, and junior Cody DeJong has two home runs, 19 RBIs and a .319 average.
Eight of the nine starters in the semistate game were hitting over .300.
“I can’t say enough about all these kids,” coach VanderWoude said. “It’s every single one of them. It takes a whole team, it takes a whole family and we’ve been doing it all year..”
As a team, the Vikings know they can win each time they step out onto the field.
“We've believed it since the beginning of the season,” Van Beek said. “Since our first practice, we've known that we had the group of guys and we have trust in each other, that we could actually make it this far. And especially like our faith in God is a huge part in all of this”
