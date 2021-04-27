Jack Kienzle homers again, but TF South comeback falls short

But the early deficit was too much to overcome, even on a warm, windy afternoon that favored the hitters.

Winning pitcher Ben Cash put Oak Lawn ahead to stay with a grand slam to left in the top of the first. Three more runs, two of them unearned, made it 7-1 in the top of the third.

Kienzle, who scored South's first run on a James double in the second, hit a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the third. South added two unearned runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth.

The possibility of a big comeback didn't seem so far-fetched, considering South came from 10 runs down to beat Richards 12-10 last week.

"Yeah, I definitely remembered it, knowing we'd come back from harder against a similar team," Kienzle said. "It was in the back of my head."

TF South coach Matt Tiffy sees room for improvement for his hitters.

"The difference today was our approach at the plate," he said. "Constantly we were down 0-2, 1-2, 2-2. We had runners in scoring position several times and we're watching strike one down the middle instead of getting aggressive.

"Being a young team, that's going to happen. But we've got to learn quick because this conference will expose you pretty quick as we saw today."

