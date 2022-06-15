Jax Kalemba will go down as one of Andrean’s great catchers

Andrean senior catcher Jax Kalemba hasn’t forgotten the way the 59ers’ 2021 season ended. He won’t allow himself to.

Crown Point upset Andrean 4-2 in the 2021 sectional to send Kalemba and his teammates home for the summer. He still sometimes writes that final score on his wrists before games to remind himself of what it feels like to lose.

“I don’t want to feel that way again,” Kalemba said.

Andrean (30-4) hasn’t done much losing since then. The 59ers dropped games against Munster and Hanover Central but have otherwise handled Region teams. They took two losses at the end of the regular season to Homewood-Flossmoor and Brother Rice in a late-season tournament just before sectionals in what coach Dave Pishkur described as some of the best competition available to play.

Kalemba has been a catalyst in helping Andrean to the Class 3A state finals where Brebeuf Jesuit (26-4) awaits. He’s among the team leaders in all major hitting statistics at the heart of the 59er lineup and finished just a double short of the cycle in three at bats while driving in five in last weekend’s semistate win over New Castle.

“This guy is probably the second-best catcher I’ve ever had,” Pishkur said of Kalemba.

The first? Former Andrean standout Greg Yersich, who helped lead Andrean to its 2005 state championship before the Minnesota Twins drafted him in the seventh round. He and Kalemba share the connection of both being former St. Rita students before transferring to Andrean.

Yersich left because his family moved. Kalemba left because St. Rita didn’t offer in-school classes during COVID-19’s peak.

“St. Rita’s loss is our gain for sure,” Pishkur said.

Kalemba shared catching duties with fellow senior Alonzo Paul Jr. throughout last season but has owned the spot all year while prepping to play the same position for Purdue Northwest after graduation. In addition to the damage he inflicts at the plate, Kalemba has caught a 59er staff that includes Northwest Crossroads Conference Pitcher of the Year Peyton Niksch, who has been as dominant as anyone on the mound in the state.

Andrean’s battery-mates have become best friends since Kalemba joined the program. Niksch trusts him so much that he’ll even talk to him during games.

That’s not an honor given to just anyone.

“I’m a psycho when I pitch,” Niksch said. “I’m so locked in that anyone who tries to talk to me just goes in one ear and out the other. With Jax it’s different.

“He’s my best friend. Our mentalities are the same. Our thought process is the same and we just know each other so well our bond is amazing. So just having your best friend out there behind the plate is such a blessing and perk to have as a pitcher because you trust him so much. He’s just a great addition to the team.”

Pishkur describes Kalemba as an “intense” player but one who knows how to play the game. When the New Castle outfield shaded left Pishkur called out for Kalemba to drive the ball to right. He managed to drop a fly ball down to the right-field corner and ran off with a triple.

“He’s a ballplayer, you know?” Pishkur said. “We talk about that we need more ballplayers. There are a few of them and he’s one of them.”

Kalemba said he and Niksch watched on as some of their teammates won a football title in the fall and now want one of their own. They’ve been counting down the days until the opportunity to play at Victory Field for a championship and get their chance Friday.

He still hates losing. He doesn’t plan to Friday.

“We’ve been waiting all year for this opportunity,” Kalemba said. “We’re ready. We’re all ready. It’s what we came here to do.”

