Jovanovich is Griffith’s grinder at the top of the order

GRIFFITH — Matt Jovanovich isn’t really sure about his other numbers, but he knows what his batting average was last season.

The Griffith senior hit .474 leading off for the Panthers in 2021. It wasn’t .470. It was .474 and he’s justifiably proud of it.

“I like to hit for average. I like to see my average very high,” he said. “I’m a good hitter. I’m a contact hitter.”

Jovanovich realized pretty early on that he wasn’t a middle of the order kind of guy. Since he was playing with a foam bat and ball as a 4-year-old, watching games on TV, he was good at making contact. He said he hit over .600 when he was 12 years old.

Home runs were never really part of his repertoire. It was never really a problem, though. He’s happy to grind things out.

“He’s a good kid. He comes from a blue-collar family. Mom and dad are old school in the way they’ve raised the boys,” coach Brian Jennings said. “They’re just a Griffith family who work hard and expect that kind of commitment from their kids in everything they do.”

Younger brother Jason Jovanovich is a freshman in the Panthers program.

“My parents have always told me to work hard, to never ever quit if you start something,” Matt Jovanovich said. “You’ve just got to push through, do everything you can even if you don’t like it. Just push through.”

One thing Jovanovich doesn’t have to push through is hitting. He enjoys stepping into the batter’s box.

Jennings said he has a level swing. He’s a gap-to-gap hitter and his prowess will probably always be getting on base. Only 10 of his 36 hits last year went for extra bases and none of those were home runs.

He did draw 19 walks and steal 20 bases, though, making him an ideal catalyst at the top of the order.

“I think he grew into the leadoff role. He was a free swinger early on,” Jennings said. “As the season developed, he did a really nice job understanding the strike zone, understanding situations and just really growing into a good high school hitter.”

Despite that lack of power, Jovanovich drove in 30 runs as a junior. Much of that can be attributed to the quality of Griffith’s lineup, with guys like Kyle Atkinson (.506 on base percentage) and Mikey Feliciano (.432 OBP) setting up the top of the order to produce runs.

As a team, the Panthers had a .459 OBP.

The area of his game that needs improvement, Jovanovich said, is his defense. He made 10 errors and had a fielding percentage of .855 a season ago.

His arm wasn’t the issue. The glove was.

“That wasn’t where I wanted to be,” he said. “I think it was just a mental thing. Baseball’s a big mental game.”

Jovanovich was the only player on last year’s team that had any real varsity experience. Jennings said it was a help that his starting shortstop knew what to expect from Griffith coaches and the high school game.

“I had to step into a (leadership) role and show all the guys it’s a big difference from JV to varsity,” he said. “Being a leader is just stepping up, telling people what they’re doing wrong or what they’re doing right.”

The Panthers came together as the season went on, eventually winning Greater South Shore Conference and sectional titles before falling 3-1 to Northwestern in the Class 3A regional semifinal.

“He’s not going to back down in any situation,” Jennings said. “He’s really matured into a kid a that others look to. He was able to be a leader to the kids who really didn’t know anything about that.”

The experience of winning in the postseason will be vital this year, Jovanovich said. The playoff road is a little bumpier this time but he’ll be ready to do his part.

“We’ve got a tough sectional this year. We’ve got Andrean in there. We’re just going to have to work hard, very hard,” Jovanovich said. “I want to hit (for a higher average) this year and I just want to win a sectional title again.”

GRIFFITH — Matt Jovanovich isn’t really sure about his other numbers, but he knows what his batting average was last season.

The Griffith senior hit .474 leading off for the Panthers. It wasn’t .470. It was .474 and he’s justifiably proud of it.

“I like to hit for average. I like to see my average very high,” he said. “I’m a good hitter. I’m a contact hitter.”

Jovanovich realized pretty early he wasn’t a middle of the order kind of guy. Since he was playing with a foam bat and ball as a four-year-old, watching games on TV, he was good at making contact. He said he hit over .600 when he was 12 years old.

Home runs were never really part of his repertoire. It was never really a problem, though. He’s happy to grind things out.

“He’s a good kid. He comes from a blue-collar family. Mom and dad are old school in the way they’ve raised the boys,” coach Brian Jennings said. “They’re just a Griffith family who work hard and expect that kind of commitment from their kids in everything they do.”

Younger brother Jason Jovanovich is a freshman in the Panthers program.

“My parents have always told me to work hard, to never ever quit if you start something,” Matt Jovanovich said. “You’ve just got to push through, do everything you can even if you don’t like it. Just push through.”

One thing Jovanovich doesn’t have to push through is hitting. He enjoys stepping into the batter’s box.

Jennings said he has a level swing. He’s a gap-to-gap hitter and his prowess will probably always be getting on base. Only 10 of his 36 hits last year went for extra bases and none of those were home runs.

He did draw 19 walks and steal 20 bases, though, making him an ideal catalyst at the top.

“I think he grew into the leadoff role. He was a free swinger early on,” Jennings said. “As the season developed, he did a really nice job understanding the strike zone, understanding situations and just really growing into a good high school hitter.”

Despite that lack of power, Jovanovich drove in 30 runs as a junior. Much of that can be attributed to the quality of Griffith’s lineup, with guys like Kyle Atkinson (.506 on base percentage) and Mikey Feliciano (.432 obp) setting up the top of the order to produce runs.

As a team, the Panthers had a .459 obp.

The area of his game that needs improvement, Jovanovich said, is his defense. He made 10 errors and had a fielding percentage of .855.

His arm wasn’t the issue. The glove was.

“That wasn’t where I wanted to be,” he said. “I think it was just a mental thing. Baseball’s a big mental game.”

Jovanovich was the only player on last year’s team that had any real varsity experience. Jennings said it was a help that his starting shortstop knew what to expect from Griffith coaches and the high school game.

“I had to step into a (leadership) role and show all the guys it’s a big difference from JV to varsity,” he said. “Being a leader is just stepping up, telling people what they’re doing wrong or what they’re doing right.”

The Panthers came together as the season went on, eventually winning Greater South Shore Conference and sectional titles before falling 3-1 to Northwestern in the Class 3A regional semifinal.

“He’s not going to back down in any situation,” Jennings said. “He’s really matured into a kid a that others look to. He was able to be a leader to the kids who really didn’t know anything about that.”

The experience of winning in the postseason will be vital this year, Jovanovich said. The playoff road is a little bumpier this time but he’ll be ready to do his part.

“We’ve got a tough sectional this year. We’ve got Andrean in there. We’re just going to have to work hard, very hard,” Jovanovich said. “I want to hit (for a higher average) this year and I just want to win a sectional title again.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.