CROWN POINT — Tuesday's match-up marked the first Duneland Athletic Conference game of the year for Crown Point and Chesterton.
The Times No. 9 Trojans entered the game fresh off of a victory over Gavit on Monday and were the first team on the board, but they weren't able to knock off the No. 3 Bulldogs.
With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the third inning and the bases loaded, Crown Point junior first baseman Gene Kolarik went up to bat and blasted a grand slam to right field. The home run brought out approving cheers from the Bulldogs' home crowd and proved to be the highlight of the 11-4 win.
"It was really fun coming around the bases and hearing all of these guys go crazy in the dugout," Kolarik said of his first career grand slam. "It was great, especially hitting it against a team like Chesterton. These guys are good and they always play us tough, so to get that lead, that gap, the margin there, it was fun to have."
Senior Ryan Fender pitched five innings and recorded 10 strikeouts, while giving up just one hit before Crown Point coach Steve Strayer elected to take him out. Strayer said that Fender's pitch count was around 70 and that he didn't want to overload him, but Chesterton (1-1, 0-1) clawed its way back into the game against junior reliever Frank Plesac.
In the top of the sixth inning, Plesac found himself in jam after hitting the first batter he faced, junior Ryan Slivka, and giving up two walks and two hits. The Trojans capitalized off of his miscues by scoring twice in the inning and had the chance to score a few more with the bases loaded and two outs.
But despite a shaky start to the inning, Plesac closed it out by getting senior Kolton Cardenas to ground out to third base.
"That was huge," Strayer said. "I thought there were some close pitches that kind of went against us, but I thought he stuck with it and stayed focused and didn't pout or mope about it. And I thought he made a great pitch there at the end."
The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) reeled off six runs in the bottom of the sixth to extinguish any hopes the Trojans had for a comeback, and Plesac said he was grateful for the run support heading into the final inning. The junior only pitched in one game last year and added that his performance against Chesterton will be something to learn from.
"I had so much adrenaline rushing that I was up there trying to throw strikes," Plesac said. "Once I calmed myself down, I came around. It just feels good to be winning early (in the year), especially in conference."
Chesterton coach Jack Campbell held a brief meeting with his team in the dugout shortly after the game. He told his players that they must improve their poise at the plate to take advantage of having runners in scoring position.
The Trojans will have a chance to implement his advice when they host Crown Point on Wednesday.
"It's early," Campbell said. "We graduated 10 guys last year and lost a lot of our offense and pitching. We can't do anything about this one, but we have another chance (Wednesday)."