Lake Central baseball pulls off another rally, wins 4A sectional

HIGHLAND — Lake Central never got down mentally after falling behind 6-0 and then 12-8 to upset-minded Highland on Monday in the Class 4A Highland Sectional championship game.

Lake Central scored seven runs in each of the fourth and sixth innings to pull off an amazing 15-12 victory over Highland for its 21st sectional title.

The Indians (24-5) advance to Saturday’s LaPorte Regional where they will play Crown Point.

“I didn't have any doubts,” said sophomore pitcher Griffin Tobias, who got the final four outs of the game. “I knew what this team was capable of doing, and we stuck together to our plan and went out and competed.”

Tobias got the final out in the sixth to get LC out of a bases-loaded jam and struck out the side in the seventh inning to close out the win.

“I was just trying to strike them all out,” he said. “There wasn’t a DNA in our body that knew we couldn’t win this game.”

It looked doubtful in the top of the second inning when a grand slam by Alek Havlin gave Highland (16-9) a 6-0 lead. Lake Central didn’t score until a RBI double by Hunter Snyder cut the deficit to 6-1 in the bottom of the third.

“If we were a cat, we’d have about three lives left,” LC coach Mike Swartzentruber said. “We were dead and buried against Munster (on Saturday) until the home run in the sixth. We were on life support today. You talk about coming out and hitting you with a haymaker, they did. But we never panicked. We know we can score runs in bunches, and we grind out at-bats, we get walks, we force pitchers to throw pitches.”

Lake Central put together seven hits in the fourth inning with the big blow a three-run homer by Matt Santana. That got the Indians within 6-5 and chased Highland starter Tyler Stewart.

Santana said he was just trying to hit the ball hard.

“It was one of the best feelings I've ever felt playing ball,” he said. “I love the energy we bring to this game. Never a dull moment.”

Lake Central added three more runs, including solo homers by Josh Adamczewski and Connor Misch, to take an 8-5 lead.

Highland answered with six runs in the top of the fifth, including run-scoring doubles by Jason Bogner and Max Herring to go back on top 12-8.

Lake Central took advantage of four walks, an error and a hit batsman and scored seven runs on just two hits to retake the lead at 15-12. Misch drove in two runs with a single.

Misch said the team has been waiting for this win for a year after falling in the sectional final to Munster.

“We truly earned this,” he said. “We’ve worked so hard since 365 days ago when we saw it all fall apart. We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time.”

Misch said everyone remained positive in the dugout even after falling behind a second time.

“We’ve prepared a lot for this moment, and we know that we’re going to be faced with some adversity,” he said. “But we always remain resilient. We’re going to get after it and give anyone a battle no matter what the score is.”

Highland was denied its first sectional title since 2000 and went through five pitchers.

“We put up 12 against LC and we’re still not safe,” Highland coach John Bogner said. “They’ve got guys all through that lineup, and it just didn’t happen. I gotta find a way to get our kids in a better position. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

