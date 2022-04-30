Lake Central's Ethan Knopf has a nose for the game

ST. JOHN — Ethan Knopf has a nose for sports.

Lake Central’s senior pitcher and outfielder was also an important piece of the Indians basketball team. He missed most of that season with a broken beak he got when his face ran into a teammate’s elbow or shoulder — he’s not sure which — during the Merrillville game.

“It just absolutely killed my nose,” he said.

Knopf missed about a month, returning just before the postseason. He can still feel it sometimes when the weather changes and deals with the occasional bloody nose. Doctors told him it’ll be easier to break again than it was the first time. It’s not something he thinks about when he plays, though.

“Baseball, basketball, training, it doesn’t really affect me,” he said. “It’s just a good nose, now.”

Knopf sniffed out a trio of strikeouts in an inning of work Friday against Munster.

The rivalry matchup was extra important to the Indians this season. The Mustangs won a 2-1 sectional championship game against the Indians last year after beating Lake Central 3-2 during the regular season. Both of those games were walk-off victories for Munster.

The Indians got a little revenge Friday, ending a streak of eight straight for Munster (8-2) with a 10-5 win that was called for darkness after six innings. Knopf had a run, a stolen base and an RBI at the plate in that one.

“It was a big deal to get this done. It’s always like that. Even in basketball, they shut us down (with a 59-44 win the sectional championship). So to come back and absolutely annihilate these kids was the best feeling in the world,” Knopf said. “We approached it the way we wanted to and got the job done.”

Knopf finished the game on the hill in impressive fashion, facing the minimum.

“All I was thinking about was those sectional championships, one for basketball and one for baseball. That’s not going to happen again,” he said. “I had to get these kids out.”

Knopf needed to throw in that game, coach Mike Swartzentruber said. He’s scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Michigan City but that would’ve been 12 days between trips to the mound.

The Indians are confident with Knopf on the rubber. His fastball touches 90 mph and he’s got a decent breaking ball and a great changeup.

“He’s good,” Swartzentruber said. “He did a nice job tonight.”

Lake Central (12-4) is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A by Prep Baseball Report and No. 7 by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association. They had big goals coming into the season, like winning the Duneland Athletic Conference and a bunch of postseason trophies.

Knopf thinks the Indians are the best team in the state.

“I wouldn’t say we’re playing the way we want to because our expectations are so much higher,” Knopf said. “We’ve got to get to work, get it done because we know we are better than what we are right now.”

The Munster win came on the heels of a 3-0 loss to LaPorte Thursday, the Indians second loss in the DAC. They’re still in a good spot to win the conference, though.

Lake Central made four errors on Friday.

“Credit their pitcher, but we just went through the motions (against LaPorte). We left guys all over the place,” Swartzentruber said. “I was real disappointed in our defense tonight. We’ve got Division I infielders all over the place and they didn’t do the job. That’s disappointing.”

Knopf said he’s ready to help right the ship in time for a playoff run.

After that, he'll play at John A. Logan junior college in Carterville, Illinois. The Volunteers have a decorated history that includes several professional players, including four currently in MLB.

“If I’m at the place where I want to be after two years, I’ll put myself in the draft. If not, I’ll go to a Division I college,” he said. “I’ll play the cards and see how it goes.”

