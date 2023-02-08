People will tell you, baseball means more in LaPorte.

That's why when the idea of tearing down Schreiber Field was reported last week, some fans and residents took issue with it.

The future of Schreiber Field — and Slicers football field Kiwanis Field — was called into question as a result of the possibility of needing to construct a new field house somewhere on the LaPorte High School campus.

In response, the LaPorte Community School Corp. administration and the Board of School Trustees announced that plans to destroy or remove the historic field were not in the works.

"Throughout our facility assessment and strategic planning efforts," LaPorte Community School Corp.'s press release read, "the topic of tearing down or relocating Schreiber Field has not been discussed, planned, or considered."

The press release follows LaPorte school board President Jim Arnold telling hometownnews.com, "there are no discussions going on," regarding plans to relocate the Slicers baseball program.

The field bears the name of legendary Slicers coach Ken Schreiber, a member of 13 Halls of Fame, seven-time state champion manager — all during the open class era — and a national championship during the 1983 season.

Schreiber won a mind-boggling 1,010 wins in his 38 years in the Slicers' dugout. When he retired, the famed LaPorte manager ranked fourth in all of the United States in wins for a high school manager.

There's a reason LaPorte was dubbed, "The Baseball Capital of Indiana," and it's Ken Schreiber. The field that bears his name has become a testament to that success.

"We understand the place that many of our facilities hold in the hearts of our Slicer community," the school corporation's press release read, "and we are committed to following the process outlined above when building projects are being considered.

