ST. JOHN — The Lake Central baseball team is one of the premiere programs in the Region, and even in the offseason the team still has workouts.
Players refine their batting and fielding, as well as strength and conditioning, a few times every week, and one person coach Mike Swartzentruber can count on to show up is senior pitcher and Indiana University South Bend recruit Jackson Krueger.
Since joining the Indians’ program, Krueger has rarely missed a practice, and he’s been at almost every game.
He just hasn’t played in any, either.
In fact, Krueger has never been an official player on Lake Central’s roster. He was cut all three times he tried out for the team. But instead of calling it quits, he keeps coming back and has carved out a role as the team manager.
“You can’t say enough about the intangible things he has as far as attitude and just sticking with it, when most kids probably wouldn’t,” Swartzentruber said. “That’s a testament to him from a maturity and personality standpoint to understand that we’re trying to put together the best team we can. He’s just used it to motivate him even further and show us and show everybody what he can do.”
Krueger, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 230 pounds, has spent the last two summers honing his command with the Indians’ summer baseball team. The right-hander throws a fastball, split-changeup and curveball, and although he’s been unable to showcase his ability in the spring, his hard work has not been in vain.
On Aug. 10, the senior announced via Twitter that he was committing to IUSB to continue his baseball career at the NAIA level. Krueger had a few other programs show interest in him, but he ultimately decided to join the Titans because their campus is close to home, and they showed a lot of faith in him despite not registering any official stats so far in high school.
You have free articles remaining.
“If there’s one moment that stands out about my career, it’s committing to IUSB because of how it all went down and how I was able to get there,” said Krueger, who has been playing baseball since he was 4. “I try to tell other kids that don’t make the high school team, ‘If you love the game of baseball, just keep playing.' You don’t have to play high school baseball to play in college, so why quit?”
Krueger admits accepting that mindset wasn’t easy, and it ultimately came down to humbling himself. As the team's manager, he keeps stats, pitches in batting practice and helps set up and break down the field before and after games.
It’s not a glamorous role by any means, but from his perspective it’s worth it because he has an opportunity to learn from his coaches and teammates — including senior pitcher Brock Begesha. The Dayton commit is Krueger’s best friend, and aside from working with him on the mound, he also helped Krueger write his first email to IUSB's coaching staff.
Since he committed to the Flyers last December, Begesha believes walking Krueger through the recruiting process was the least he could do to honor his friend’s selflessness and persistence.
“Jackson loves the game just about as much as anybody I’ve ever met,” said Begesha, who has known Krueger since seventh grade. “The heart he’s shown, the commitment, the drive — any good adjective you can think of — he’s really shown it throughout high school. He had a good summer, and I really hope it works out for him next spring.”
When the final tryout of his prep career rolls around, Krueger will give it one last shot. Regardless of if he makes the team, he’s already solidified his next step and vows to remain involved with the program whether it’s on the mound or in the dugout.
The senior said earning a roster spot would be a “dream come true.” However, he won’t be discouraged if he never records a strikeout or win in high school because his passion and tenacity can’t be questioned.
“I’ve always been an admirer of Lake Central baseball,” Krueger said. “When they won the state championship in 2012, I was at that game. I always knew trying out for the high school team would be the hardest thing ever to make it. But at the end of the day, if the coach’s decision goes the other way, all I have to do is look myself in the mirror and ask myself if I gave 110%.
“If that answer is yes, than I shouldn’t have any regrets.”