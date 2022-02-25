Longtime Munster teacher, coach Bob Shinkan dies at 68

MUNSTER — Bob Shinkan was remembered Friday as a Munster native who loved his family, his school and his town.

Shinkan, who worked in Munster schools for 46 years as a teacher and coach, died on Thursday after battling breast cancer. He was 68.

"A terrible loss for the School Town of Munster," said John Doherty, who worked alongside Shinkan from 1985 to 2015 as Munster's athletic trainer.

Shinkan taught geometry and coached a variety of sports, but was best known for his leadership of the Mustangs baseball program.

He took over after the school's first coach, Mike Niksic, died in a boating accident after the 1985 season. Shinkan guided the Mustangs to a 688-346 record over 35 seasons before stepping down for health reasons after last season.

On his watch, Munster won 11 sectionals, five regionals and the program's lone state title, in Class 4A in 2002.

Along the way, Shinkan and Highland's Dan Miller became both spirited competitors and good friends.

"It was a great rivalry," said Miller, who coached the Trojans from 1982 to 2012. "The kids got along well, we got along well."

There were thrilling wins and heartbreaking losses on both sides, but what Miller remembers as much as anything is the sense of camaraderie. They traveled together to clinics and would come to each others' games if they weren't coaching.

"I always had a lot of respect for Bob," Miller said. "He always got the most out of his kids."

And there weren't a lot of highs or lows for Shinkan, Miller recalled.

"He'd just be sitting there (in the dugout), nice and cool, calm and collected," Miller said. "You could hardly tell if he was on the losing end or the winning end."

Doherty remembered how Shinkan wasn't just focused on his best players.

"He was really great with the program kids, who maybe weren't stars when they were young. He'd stick with kids all the way through (high school).

"Bob was not a 'what have you done for me lately' kind of guy."

Veteran umpire Diane Wagner always appreciated being assigned to Munster games.

"He was one of the best coaches to work for," Wagner said. "He completely accepted me as a female umpire — which wasn't the case for most coaches — and I appreciated that."

Shinkan's survivors include his wife, Laura, also a Munster native; sons Michael and Scott; and two grandsons.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Monday at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m.

