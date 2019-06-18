INDIANAPOLIS — A familiar scene unfolded as Andrean opened the bottom of the seventh inning needing a run on Tuesday.
Designated hitter Rigo Martinez stepped to the plate in a tie game between the 59ers and Edgewood for the Class 3A state title at Victory Field.
Martinez's double down the left-field line started Andrean's seventh-inning surge, as the 59ers earned a 2-1 walk-off win for their seventh state championship. Just three weeks earlier, Martinez hit a walk-off single to beat Kankakee Valley at sectionals. Without the senior's clutch gene, the 59ers might not be champions for the second straight season.
“I don't think he knows what it means to be nervous,” Andrean senior Michael Doolin said. “He goes up to the plate, he goes down (2-2), and he looks more relaxed than I have in my entire life. I don't understand. He was like that in the sectional game against K.V. He's just got that big-moment thing about him.”
Andrean trailed K.V. 7-3 in the seventh of the sectional final May 27 and had cut the deficit to 7-6 when Martinez came up. 59ers coach Dave Pishkur inserted Martinez as a pinch hitter for freshman Connor Misch, and he roped a two-run single to right-center to win the game.
Kankakee Valley entered that night with a 13-16 record, and the 59ers had beaten the Kougars by a combined 18-3 score over two regular-season games. Martinez could have gotten tight with the season on the line, but instead he saved it.
Against Edgewood, the situation nearly played out in the opposite direction. Pishkur said he considered pinch-hitting Misch for Martinez, but thought better.
“My coaches said, 'Nah, let Rigo hit,'” Pishkur said. “Rigo got the big hit in the tournament for us, and he's been hitting well, so we let Rigo hit. He got to two strikes and smoked the ball down the line. And you know what? He has to hit it down the line. It's got to rattle in the corner for him to get to second base.”
Robby Ballentine came on to pinch run for Martinez and scored the winning run.
Doolin said Andrean is “the toughest team in the state of Indiana,” and Martinez is part of that. When Martinez isn't on the diamond, he works as a concrete finisher with his father, Rigo, at Martinez and Sons Concrete. While his teammates dressed up in various costumes for a photo shoot last week, Martinez sat in a wheelbarrow and held a concrete trowel.
Known as “La Tortuga” — Spanish for “The Turtle” — Martinez has been shaped by his father.
“Ever since I could remember, I've been working with my dad,” the younger Rigo Martinez said. “He just teaches me that nothing comes easy.”
The hard work paid off again when Martinez attacked a breaking ball from Edgewood's Luke Hayden. “Well, here we go again, I guess,” Martinez thought as he stepped to the plate, and his double won't soon be forgotten by his teammates and coaches.
“A perfect ending,” Pishkur said. “The seniors come through. A fantastic win — what can I say?”
