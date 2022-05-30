Matt Corona, Crown Point cruise by Hobart for sectional title

VALPARAISO — Crown Point's Matt Corona sometimes hits out of the nine hole and that’s just fine with him.

The senior second baseman has been all over the batting order this season but tends to me more comfortable at the bottom. Coach Steve Strayer said his baserunning skills make for a good lead into the top of the lineup, too.

“I feel more calm there. There’s less pressure on me and I’m able to come through,” Corona said.

He came through in the Bulldogs’ 12-2, five-inning Class 4A sectional championship win over Hobart Monday, thumping a three-run homer with a full count and one out in the second inning. The Crown Point lead was only 2-1 before his shot hit the top of the wall in left center and bounced over.

Crown Point will play Lake Central in the LaPorte Regional semifinal Saturday. The Indians outlasted the host Trojans 15-12 in the Highland Sectional final.

Corona's homer was his team-leading third of the season.

“I was in a battle with two strikes. I was looking for my fastball and I got it,” Corona said. “I just took it out.”

The Bulldogs (18-11) poured in the runs, scoring five in both the second and fourth innings. Blake Sabau launched a two-run homer well into the parking lot behind the left-field fence in the fourth. Corona’s swinging bunt scored Caleb Schoonover for the final run in the fifth.

It’s the 22nd sectional championship for Crown Point, the first since 2019.

“I still think we’ve got more in the tank," cpach Steve Strayer said. "We had a lot of mistakes today that we cannot make, especially baserunning. We’re getting better, though.”

The Brickies won a May 13 game at Crown Point 6-0. The Bulldogs only managed one hit in that game against Hobart starter Cam Gonzalez. Crown Point scored six runs before chasing Gonzalez from the game in the third inning Monday.

Strayer said he was weary of Gonzalez’s tailing fastball. He told his right-handed hitters to go with the pitch instead of trying to pull the ball too much.

“Crown Point was really aggressive today at the plate," Hobart coach Trent Howard said. "They got some good pitches to hit and they did a good job. They put the pressure on us. They earned it.

“We made a couple mistakes but I think, overall, we played really well and it just wasn’t our day.”

Hobart (19-10) advanced to the final with a 3-2 walk-off, nine-inning win over Valparaiso in the semifinal. The Brickies roster included eight freshmen, seven sophomores and only three seniors.

“I don’t think anybody gave us a chance of being anything better than .500 this year,” Howard said. “I was telling those seniors (after the game) that we couldn’t have done what we did this year without their leadership. Those three guys stepped up in so many ways to guide this young team.”

