Meet the Times 2022 Baseball All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM

Josh Adamczewski

Position: 2B

School: Lake Central

Class: Junior

Stats: .488 BA, 4 HR, 4 3B, 2 2B, 36 RBI, 38 R

Quick fact: Adamczewski earned spots on the IHSBCA (Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Assocation) Class 4A All-State and All-Duneland Athletic Conference (DAC) teams. Multiple rival coaches praised his defense.

Mason Barth

Position: SS

School: Andrean

Class: Freshman

Stats: .410 BA, 1 HR, 43 RBI, 28 SB

Quick fact: Andrean coaches already compare Barth up against some of the all-time greats to come through the program.

Kevin Corcoran

Position: P/OF

School: Illiana Christian

Class: Junior

Stats: 5-1, 1.83 ERA, 81 SO, 53 2/3 IP, .477 BA, 4 HR, 36 RBI, 11 SB

Quick fact: The IHSBCA Class 2A All-State team member was both Illiana’s most dominant pitcher and most consistent hitter en route to its first state title.

Caden Crowell

Position: P

School: Valparaiso

Class: Freshman

Stats: 7-0, 0.98 ERA, 77 SO, 43 IP, .375 BA, 6 2B, 13 RBI, 9 R, 3 SB

Quick fact: The All-DAC pick is already committed to play for Louisville.

Bradley Ferrell

Position: OF/SS

School: South Central

Class: Sophomore

Stats: 5-1, 1.63 ERA, .480 BA, 1 HR, 7 3B, 7 2B, 30 RBI, 46 R

Quick fact: Already committed to Kentucky, Ferrell is poised to make a case for area Player of the Year each of the next two seasons. He was an IHSBCA Class 1A Honorable Mention.

Brady Ginaven

Position: P/1B

School: Munster

Class: Senior

Stats: 3-2, 3.13 ERA, 44 SO, 31 1/3 IP, .517 BA, 1 HR, 6 3B, 32 RBI

Quick fact: Ginaven earned NCC (Northwest Crossroads Conference) Offensive Player of the Year recognition and will pitch for Indiana State next spring. He was named a Northern All-Star.

Nolan Johnson

Position: 1B

School: Valparaiso

Class: Senior

Stats: .444 BA, 1 HR, 2 3B, 7 2B, 35 RBI, 23 R, 8 SB

Quick fact: Valparaiso’s team MVP was a DAC All-Conference member and Northern All-Star.

Jax Kalemba

Position: C

School: Andrean

Class: Senior

Stats: .476 BA, 5 HR, 39 RBI

Quick fact: An IHSBCA 3A All-State honorable mention and all-NCC pick, Kalemba will join Andrean battery mate Peyton Niksch at Purdue Northwest next year. Andrean coaches called him one of the best catchers they’ve had.

Connor Misch

Position: OF/P/1B

School: Lake Central

Class: Senior

Stats: 3-2, 2.23 ERA, 27 SO, 22 IP, .490 BA, 4 HR, 5 3B, 14 2B, 43 RBI, 33 R

Quick fact: Soon to be an Xavier Musketeer, Misch earned the DAC’s Offensive Player of the Year recognition in addition to being named to both the IHSBCA Class 4A All-State and Northern All-Star teams.

Peyton Niksch

Position: P

School: Andrean

Class: Senior

Stats: 11-0, 0.20 ERA, 87 SO, 69 2/3 IP, .438 BA, 2 HR, 33 RBI, 36 R, 16 SB

Quick fact: The Times Player of the Year was named a Northern All-Star, Northwest Crossroads Conference Pitcher of the Year, IHSBCA 3A All-State and is committed to play at Purdue Northwest. Andrean put the ball in his hands in every critical game toward its 3A state title despite Niksch playing the entire postseason with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Conor Pangburn

Position: P

School: Lake Central

Class: Senior

Stats: 9-0, 1.51 ERA, 68 SO, 51 IP

Quick fact: The DAC’s Most Valuable Pitcher will play for Purdue Northwest after leading Lake Central to a 4A sectional championship in his final year with the Indians. He was IHSBCA 4A All-State honorable mention.

Zach Zychowski

Position: SS/P

School: Hanover Central

Class: Junior

Stats: 2-1, 2.47 ERA, 32 SO, 2 1/3 IP, .485 BA, 2 HR, 4 3B, 7 2B, 36 RBI, 21 R, 21 SB

Quick fact: The Greater South Shore Athletic Conference (CSSAC) First Team member was Hanover’s top hitter and a reliable middle infielder.

SECOND TEAM

Drayk Bowen

Position: 3B

School: Andrean

Class: Junior

Stats: .347 BA, 30 RBI, 34 SB

Quick fact: Bowen ended his high school baseball career with a state title. The all-NCC selection will already be enrolled at Notre Dame before the next baseball season begins.

Ryan Donley

Position: P/1B

School: Chesterton

Class: Senior

Stats: 2.50 ERA, 43 SO, 42 IP, .412 BA, 21 RBI

Quick fact: The All-DAC pick is off to play college ball for Oakland.

Kevin Hall

Position: 2B

School: Munster

Class: Junior

Stats: 0.519 BA, 1 HR, 1 3B, 8 2B, 12 RBI, 39 R, 24 SB

Quick fact: Hall was only thrown out once on 25 stolen base tries and was an IHSBCA Class 4A honorable mention and All-DAC team member.

Drew Murray

Position: P/1B

School: Boone Grove

Class: Senior

Stats: 5-1, 2.08 ERA, 68 SO, 43 2/3 IP, .424 BA, 2 3B, 8 2B, 19 RBI, 16 R

Quick fact: The Porter County Conference (PCC) MVP will continue playing ball at Lincoln Trail.

Matt Santana

Position: C

School: Lake Central

Class: Junior

Stats: .337 BA, 3 HR, 3 3B, 9 2B, 29 RBI, 36 R

Quick fact: The All-DAC catcher verbally committed to play for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Alonzo Paul

Position: OF

School: Andrean

Class: Senior

Stats: .430 BA, 51 R, 22 SB

Quick fact: Teammates joked all Paul did was get on base. He did even if it hurt. He combined for 36 bases earned via walk or hit by pitch and then stole 22 bags from the top of the 59er batting order.

Hunter Snyder

Position: SS

School: Lake Central

Stats: .400 BA, 1 HR, 1 3B, 9 2B, 23 RBI, 33 R

Quick fact: Snyder earned a spot on the all-DAC team.

Griffin Tobias

Position: 3B

School: Lake Central

Class: Sophomore

Stats: 1-1, 1.52 ERA, 28 SO, 28 IP, .368 BA, 2 HR, 3 3B, 8 2B, 28 RBI, 15 R

Quick fact: The Indiana Hoosier pledge was the lone Lake Central underclassman on the All-DAC team.

Owen Winters

Position: 2B

School: Kouts

Class: Senior

Stats: .575 BA, 3 HR, 5 3B, 7 2B, 36 RBI, 37 R, 36 SB

Quick fact: Winters was 36-for-36 on stolen base attempts.

Ian Van Beek

Position: OF

School: Illiana Christian

Class: Senior

Stats: 2-2, 1.58 ERA, 44 SO, 31 IP, .427 BA, 5 3B, 4 2B, 20 RBI, 31 R, 24 SB

Quick fact: The Class 2A state champion was named GSSAC All-Conference.

Cam Worthington

Position: OF/P

School: LaPorte

Class: Senior

Stats: 4-2, 2.31 ERA, 64 SO, 39 1/3 IP, .366 BA, 2HR, 2 3B, 6 2B, 24 RBI, 28 R

Quick fact: The Northern All-State and All-DAC team member will play at Ivy Tech.

Gabe Stout

Position: 3B/P

School: Crown Point

Class: Senior

Stats: 4-3, 2.85 ERA, 68 SO, 51 2/3 IP, .347 BA, 1 3B, 8 2B, 10 RBI, 16 R

Quick fact: The All-DAC team member will play for Indiana Wesleyan after leading Crown Point to a 4A sectional title.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jevan Andrews, Hobart, So.; Chris Bachman, Crown Point, Sr.,; Ivan Balboa, Hobart, Sr.; Ian Clark, Griffith, Sr.; Khanon Gresham, TF South, So.; Bricen Glisic, South Central, Sr.; Zack Hanchar, South Central, So.; Gunnar Howes, Hanover Central, Sr.; James Kirk, Washington Township, Jr.; Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso, Sr.; Tyler Lukowski, Munster, Sr.; Lloyd Mills, Marian Catholic, Jr.; Tyler Stewart; Highland, Jr.; Shane Weaver, LaPorte, Sr.