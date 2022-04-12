Munster honors Bob Shinkan with ‘a little extra’ in win over rival Andrean

MUNSTER — It was an emotional night in Munster Tuesday. So much so that starting pitcher Jake Thometz wasn’t even aware he hadn’t given up a hit when he was pulled from the game in the sixth inning.

“I was starting to get a little gassed. I was at the cusp of 100 (pitches), maybe over 100. I was throwing bullpens only up to 60 or 70 preseason,” he said. “I was definitely pushing my limits so I think my time was up, anyway.”

That 2-0 win over Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Andrean was the home opener for the Mustangs, who had a handful of games postponed in the previous two weeks. It was also the first win for Mike Mikolajczyk as head coach. He was previously on the staff of Bob Shinkan, the longtime Munster coach who died in February after a long battle with cancer.

Shinkan was honored pregame. It was the Mustangs' first home game in over 35 years without Shinkan in the dugout.

His son Michael threw out the first pitch. Assistant athletic director Beth Raspopovich read a prepared statement before a moment of silence.

“I get a little emotional talking about it because (Shinkan) was a mentor to me,” Mikolajczyk said. “It couldn’t happen on a better night.”

Thometz stifled Andrean (5-1, 1-1 NCC) for five-plus innings, striking out seven while walking four. The southpaw buckled several right-handed 59ers with outside breaking balls in key situations.

“Especially with that ceremony for ‘Shink,’ I was pitching with a little something extra today,” he said. “Throwing that backdoor curveball in 3-1, 3-2 counts, it’s just because you don’t want to give that team fastballs. They’ll do some damage.”

Thometz also had three singles at the plate in Munster’s 2-0 win over its Northwest Crossroads Conference rival.

He's 1A in the Mustangs rotation to Brady Ginaven’s No. 1. Thometz will throw at DePauw in college while he majors in economics.

“He’s a great teammate, a team captain. He bought into everything we’ve been trying to do this year with new coaching,” Mikolajczyk said. “He’s just been a great example for our program all the way around.”

Denham Kozy put Munster (1-1, 1-1 NCC) ahead in the third when he hit a ball into a strong wind and it carried over the left field fence for a two-run home run.

Mikolajczyk joked about getting his first win over 59ers coach Dave Pishkur, who has 1,045 victories in his career.

“It feels incredible,” Mikolajczyk said. “I’m just glad the way that these guys came out and competed today. It’s nice to see them bounce back (after losing to Andrean Monday) and get a nice win over a really good ball club.”

