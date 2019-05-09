Nearing a milestone: The story of Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur as he approaches 1,000 wins

MERRILLVILLE — Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur could win his 1,000th game this week, a mark of success and longevity reached only one other time in the history of Indiana high school baseball.
He trails only LaPorte’s Ken Schreiber, a man Pishkur considered a mentor. Schreiber retired in 1998 with 1,010 wins.
Some of the 59ers skipper’s former players, assistant coaches, friends and family spoke to The Times correspondent David P. Funk about his impact on Andrean and Region baseball. They also spoke about their relationship with Pishkur when they played for him and after they graduated.
Pishkur won the first sectional title in Andrean history in 1980, his first season on Broadway. He’s gone on to win 27 more, along with 13 regional championships, seven semistate titles and six Class 3A state championships.
Strong start
Dan Dakich is a 1981 Andrean graduate who played and coached basketball at Indiana. He hosts an ESPN radio show in Indianapolis and works as a college basketball broadcaster for ESPN TV. He's one of several Andrean grads who respect Pishkur.
“Andrean’s baseball team was kind of nonexistent (before Pishkur),” Dakich said. “When Dave came in, it was a real program and disciplined and tough. I don’t think he’s changed at all from that. He’s the smartest guy that I know of coaching, including any college coach, in terms of his own personal development as a coach and staying up on technology of his particular game. He’s always thinking about how to improve the program.”
Bill Mueller graduated from Andrean in 1980. He’s a former 59ers assistant coach and athletic director and current Kankakee Valley assistant athletic director. He pitched in Pishkur’s first win and played in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
“(Pishkur) just changed the culture completely,” Mueller said. “There were eight or nine guys on that (1980) team that ended up playing Division I sports of some kind. So, No. 1 he came in very organized and No. 2 he had some really good athletes.”
“We practiced long (in the early 80s). But we got good at it and it meant something for them. That first team I had, they would tell me that they might have practiced two days a week (before me) and the practice might be an hour long,” Pishkur added. “That ain’t going to happen. We’re going to practice. We’re going to practice long and when I get something I feel like is done, we’ll stop. And then we’ll come out and practice the next day long. You have to work hard to become better. That’s the only way that I know.”
Jim Bistrow, a 1981 graduate and team captain, played at Arizona State. He’s currently vice president of sales at BSN Sports, living in Jacksonville, Florida.
“I kind of got out of hand one time and coach suspended me for either a doubleheader or a couple games because we were doing some crazy stuff in the locker room,” Bistrow said. “I was obviously mad at the time, but I think I respected him more. For him to suspend the captain for a couple games, I just respected him that much more. I think it helped with our relationships.”
“That first group is still the closest group. They were 9-9 and won the sectional their very first year and they were fun to be with,” Pishkur said. "I’d give them the lineup and Jimmy Bistrow would start off with it and he’d read the lineup with each guy's mom’s name, ‘Leading off is Janie.’ Our play at third base is still ‘Bobbie’ for Bobbie Dakich.”
“It was just a really, really fun team,” Mueller said. “There were a lot of fun things. I’m not sure if these kids today understand that he doesn’t mind having fun if you put your work in.”
Connecting with players
Nick Podkul was on the 2014 and 2015 state championship teams. He earned a scholarship to Notre Dame and plays infield for the Lansing Lugnuts, the Class A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. His brother, Frank. also was on the 2014 59ers squad before playing at Franklin College. There's a strong bond between both families.
“All his players trust him and want to work hard and win games for him,” Nick Podkul said. “I always see him at Christmas Mass with my family. It’s a really close relationship we have with the whole Pishkur family.
“Since I was 3 or 4, I was always running around the gym for basketball games or going to baseball games,” Nick Podkul said. “I’ve always wanted to be a 59er.”
“(The Podkuls') dad, Frank, was my athletic director in the early 90s. Those kids were little, but gym rats. They’d come to everything. They just kind of grew up with Andrean,” Pishkur said. “Their dad passed away (in 2013) and he didn’t get this chance to see Nick win a state championship, two of them actually. They always wore their dad’s initials on a prewrap on their arm. They’re just a really cool family. I was really close to the Podkul kids.”
Pishkur also connected with A's starter Sean Manaea.
“Generations change so he’s constantly changing with the group he has,” Manaea said. "He constantly wants to be the best and get the best out of his players."
Manaea is a former Indiana State Sycamore and 2010 Andrean graduate. He was on the 2010 state championship team in his only year with the 59ers after transferring from South Central.
“I don’t think I would’ve gone to Indiana State without (the year at Andrean),’” said Manaea, who tossed a no-hitter against the Red Sox last season. “I don’t really remember my daily routines, but I remember it not being super stressful (despite an eligibility delay after transferring).”
“(During practice), we played ‘The Game.’ If there’s nine pitchers, we’re going to roll the ball out to you and you just have to throw it to first base. But if you don’t, you guys are on the baseline and everybody’s running,” Pishkur said. “It’s unbelievable how many times we had to run because of Sean. He couldn't throw the ball to the plate, to first. He’s just burying it straight into the ground. He turned out alright, though.”
“For some reason, I couldn’t throw the ball to any of the bases while we were indoors. I guess I just had the yips,” Manaea said. “I could tell how frustrating it was for him to watch that.”
“When he (Manaea) transferred in from South Central, we brought him in and his grades weren’t very good. We said, ‘Sean, you are here to get an education. You are going to get the best grades you ever did,’” Pishkur said. “And he did. Best grades he ever got.”
And Pishkur continues to spread his influence.
“It’s not easy being a kid nowadays,” Bistrow said. “(Pishkur’s) done a great job of figuring out what that secret sauce is and being able to relate to kids for almost 40 years. I think that’s a testament to Dave as an individual, not changing with his principals, still expecting that kids perform at a certain level and do it the right way.”
Michael Doolin is a senior pitcher for 59ers and Vanderbilt commit.
“You learn that, when you come to Andrean, if you work hard you’ll achieve whatever you want to achieve,” Doolin said. “He taught me that and he taught a lot of our guys that.
“My sophomore year, we were playing in the first regional game. I had a no-hitter through (six innings) against LaPorte. I ended up giving up four runs with one out left in the game. He pulled me. I walked into the dugout and he said, ‘You’re the most overrated pitcher in the state of Indiana.’ We had our little moment but after that game he gave me a hug. He gets emotional. We all do. But that’s one thing that makes him the best coach in the state, in my opinion. He says stuff but he’s not scared to go back and apologize. He constantly goes out of his way to make us better.”
The 59ers held on to win the LaPorte Regional semifinal game 6-4.
Coaching his sons
Ryne Pishkur, Dave’s son, is a 2004 graduate and currently serves as an assistant coach on his dad's staff.
Mark Pishkur, Dave’s younger son, graduated from Andrean in 2012. He pitched at Santa Fe junior college in Florida and is also an assistant coach for the 59ers.
“When I played for him, it was tough. I grew up around Andrean baseball so it was always important to me. Some of my earliest memories were Andrean games and I couldn’t wait to put the uniform on,” Ryne Pishkur said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself and when things weren’t going as I’d hoped, maybe I found myself benched for a while because I wasn’t playing well. I wouldn’t come home sometimes after games because I didn’t want to see him. Our father-son relationship kind of got put on hold during baseball season.”
“There were plenty of times (in high school) that I didn’t come home from practice, that I slept at a buddy’s house,” Mark Pishkur said. “My freshman and sophomore seasons were more about proving him wrong. My junior and senior years, it was more like I considered him a teammate. I grew with him and took more leadership. I kind of wanted to win something together.”
“He treated us no differently than anyone else. To him it was not different. We were just players on the team,” Ryne Pishkur said.
“Growing up around him, I didn’t really comprehend how much baseball knowledge he really had,” Mark Pishkur said. “He’d be trying to give me hitting lessons and I’d be like, ‘Nah.’ But I’d reach out to (former local baseball instructor and current Phillies hitting coach) John Mallee, who’d say the exact same thing. Of course, I’d listen to John because he wasn’t my dad.”
“I think we have gotten a lot closer through baseball. Even if in my younger years as his assistant, we kind of butted heads. I think he’s kind of adapted to the way I’ve thought about baseball and I’ve adapted some to the way he’s thought about baseball,” Ryne Pishkur said. “We don’t really have any heated arguments, anymore. We’re able to kind of talk through strategy. We’ve come a long way since I was a 15-year-old high school kid.”
“As the game has changed, the way it’s played has changed, the introduction of analytics, the way players have changed and their mindset, parents have changed, he’s actually done a good job of adapting with the modern player and embracing all those changes,” Ryne Pishkur said. “One of the things that never changed was just how competitive he is, to a fault. That hasn’t waned one bit. You’d think you’ve got a few state championships under your belt and maybe you kind of relax a little or a loss here or there is not that big a deal. But to him it is. He is still the most competitive person I know. That goes to even things outside of baseball like golf.”
“My very first year. We’re playing Valparaiso. At the end of the game, we’re supposed to meet for a party at (Kevin) Custer’s house. We’re winning 3-0 in the last inning and our guy’s got a no-hitter. Ray "Buzzy" Goff’s on the hill with a no-hitter and he’s got a no-hitter,” Dave Pishkur said. “They got a hit, a walk, something like that. Finally, it was bases loaded and we’re still up. They hit a ground ball to my right fielder and he didn’t have to throw home but he came up like he was going to and it went underneath his glove. Everybody scored and we lost 4-3. I drove all the way home, had 45 minutes to calm down. I took a (golf) club and went (throwing motion). That was it. It wasn’t a good club. And nobody saw it. I probably didn’t tell them right away.”
“Kevin Custer lived right next to the baseball park. Dave was (angry), didn’t show up,” Dakich said. “We kind of played lackadaisical. We lost the game. (At the party) we were like, ‘Where’s coach Pishkur?’ He stayed and broke all his golf clubs in the parking lot. We still laugh about that.”
More than a coach
“I worked at Turkey Creek (golf course) when I used to come home from college (at Arizona State). Dave and I just built a strong bond not only because of golf, but because he was kind of a mentor to me,” Bistrow said. “Dave would always come out and play golf at Turkey Creek when I was watering greens and changing cups, working at night. He was just someone that I could always talk to.”
“My dad (Frank) was his assistant coach so I’ve known him for a long time. I always knew I could go to him for anything,” Nick Podkul said. “He really cares about his players. That’s why he’s so successful within baseball but also as a human being.”
“He knows us a lot better than people understand,” Doolin said. “I think it’s just him being around us so much that he knows what he can get away with and what he can’t. He knows exactly what he can say to us and that’s what makes him such a great coach.”
“High school Sean respected (Dave Pishkur) a lot. He knows the game very well,” Manaea said. “Just the way he taught things, I was really receptive to it. He pushed us but he also kept things fun. Players needed to be players and be kids and he understood that. The way that we had control over certain things made things fun.”
“He cared. He was always there, whether it was cutting grass or throwing batting practice, he was always there and available,” Mueller said. “If practice was at 3, it was at 3. If you weren’t there, there was some kind of running involved. That’s one that stays forever. If baseball’s not going to be a priority and you’re not going to take it seriously, you’re going to be benched. Back then, we didn’t question it because that’s what he said was going to happen.”
“I played for coach (Bobby) Knight. You were always uptight. If you said the wrong thing, he was going to rip you. But Dave really, in a lot of ways, has the exact same kind of discipline but in a much more laid back way. It’s very odd,” Dakich said. “I’m telling you, he is literally the most laid back guy I know until he gets competitive. And then he’s the most competitive guy I know.”
“That’s the one thing that I have not changed. From Day 1, I’ve been competitive and probably to a fault,” Dave Pishkur said. “You can’t play perfect but you should strive for excellence. I want perfection, it seems, but that’s not possible. I always want them to play their best and I know that’s not humanly possible.”
“Anybody that’s ever known him could tell you that he might be content with his front yard at his house, but never with his baseball team,” Mueller said.
“I think when he is done coaching, whenever that is, I think he wants to be considered the best coach in the history of Andrean or the best coach in the history of Northwest Indiana baseball or the best coach in the history of the state of Indiana,” Ryne Pishkur said. “I think he wants, at the end of the day, to be in that conversation. But I don’t think he’ll tell you that. He’s not a very vain person. But I think he decided a long time ago that if he was going to do this, he was going to do it to the best of his ability.”
“Now that I’m on the coaching staff, I have a totally different perspective. There’s no one I have more respect for in baseball, I don’t think,” Mark Pishkur said. “It’s crazy how much goes into every play or every reasoning. It’s really, really impressive. I’ve learned so much just being around him.”
“He’s going to come in (to the athletic office) every day with a new thing or a new idea that he wants to do,” Mueller said. “You hear about people being students of the game. He’s a coach of the game. If there’s something new out there, he’s going to find somebody that knows about it, somebody that’s been successful with it and he’s going to try to steal it from them. He’s going to try to make sure that it’s something that he can use.”
“He really does try his best to pick everyone’s brain at every level. It was pretty cool to be able to return the favor (when I was in college) just a little bit,” Mark Pishkur said. “It was fun coming home and throwing bullpens for him, him being shocked at where I was.”
“I never really had a coach that taught me anything about the game so when I took over at Andrean, Ken Schreiber had coaching clinics at LaPorte every December,” Dave Pishkur said. “I got a chance to hear the legendary coach and listen to a bunch of other ones. I kept coming back to that clinic every year and I developed a friendship with (Schreiber).”
“I called (Schreiber) in 1982. He had no idea who I was. I said ‘Ken, this is Dave Pishkur. I coach at Andrean. I’d like to play you,” Pishkur said. “He said, ‘We’ll play you next year.’ We played him for, I think, 16 consecutive years at LaPorte. He taught me that it’s important to manicure a field. He taught me that it’s important to have a disciplined program. A lot of the stuff that I was never taught was taught to me by him, not directly but just through listening to him and making sure I’d ask questions and follow up. It was an honor to go and play LaPorte in the 80s when there were banners flying and the field was as nice as Major League parks. In my book, he’s the best.”
“(Dave Pishkur’s) as good a friend as I’ve ever had,” Dakich said. “He was a groomsmen in my wedding. He was young (when he was my coach). We’ve always been friends, always competed against each other. It’s just always been that way.”
“It’s a family. You always have guys coming back, alumni coming back to help you out,” Nick Podkul said. “It’s definitely a family atmosphere but a winning atmosphere, too. He just builds a good culture.”
“My focus has always been seeing how good you could make the team. The reason I won 1,000 games is because I’ve been at one school for 40 years and I think it’s the best coaching job in the state of Indiana. I surround myself with really good assistant coaches and I get really good players,” Dave Pishkur said. “I should win 1,000 games.”