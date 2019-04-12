Pitcher Bret Matthys helps break down Hanover Central's 12-2 victory over Lowell on Friday, April 12, 2019, during the RailCats' High School Baseball Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary. Interview by sports reporter James Boyd. Video produced by Kale Wilk.
GARY — Hanover Central wasted no time getting on the board in the 17th Annual Gary RailCats Challenge.
The Wildcats jumped out to a quick lead and never gave Lowell a chance in their 12-2 victory Friday night at U.S. Steel Yard. Red Devils junior pitcher Tyler Ham struggled at the start — giving up five hits and five runs in the top of first inning — and Hanover Central was able to ride its early momentum to its fifth straight victory.
"Hitting is contagious," Wildcats coach Ryan Bridges said about his team's 14 hits. "We saw Crown Point and Portage early on (in the season), and they kind of stuck it to us a little bit with their pitching. But we've kept at it. Our guys were very positive in the dugout, staying with us, and I think that had a lot to do with our start."
Bridges commended all of his players for their efforts at the plate, but also made sure to credit senior right fielder Jake Carstensen for leading the way. Carstensen notched three hits, three RBIs and two runs, while batting cleanup. He also leads the team in RBIs this season and has scored a run in three straight games.
Carstensen said he relished the opportunityto play at a professional stadium and enjoys coming through for his team. He reached base in all four of his at bats and scored a run in the first and fourth innings.
"You just gotta keep the energy flowing with the team," Carstensen said. "Once one person starts hitting well, the whole team seems to follow. That was the energy we carried today, and we were able to execute pretty good."
While Ham was pulled in the second inning after giving up six runs, Hanover Central starting pitcher Bret Matthys had a strong performance. The sophomore recorded seven strikeouts, four walks and allowed four hits in five innings.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Lowell (1-4, 0-2) loaded the bases and scored two runs to avoid being shutout. But the Wildcats responded with a run in the top of the sixth to push its lead back up to double digits and cruise to a lopsided win.
Matthys admitted that he didn't play his best late in the game but said he will still trust himself moving forward. He added that Hanover Central (5-2, 3-0) has worked extremely hard, and he's sure the team's dedication will continue to translate into success during games.
"It's been a lot of fun," Matthys said. "But it starts with practice."
Hanover Central vs. Lowell in RailCats baseball challenge
