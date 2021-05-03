Northwest Crossroads rivals Andrean, Hobart to see plenty of each other

In the 4A Merrillville Sectional, Munster and Highland are in a similar situation as Andrean and Hobart. They, too, face each other Monday and Tuesday and again in the opening game of the postseason.

Lake Central coach Mike Swartzentruber’s team gets a bye in the first round and faces Morton in the semifinal round. The Munster-Highland winner plays the winner of the game between host Merrillville and EC Central.

“That’s always an interesting dilemma,” Swartzentruber said of whether to hold back anything from postseason opponents during late-season games. “There are different schools of thought, none of them wrong. I’d probably go in guns blazing.”

In his fifth year at Lake Central, Swartzenruber has advanced to the regional every season there was a season.

“I have a hard time believing we’ll be the favorites this year,” he said. “Munster has to feel pretty good. And Highland and Morton are in the mix.”

Lake Central caught a break in the blind draw by drawing a bye into the semifinals. No such luck for Kouts and Washington Township in the 1A Washington Township Sectional. Kouts is ranked No. 7 in the state, perennial power Washington Township No. 10.