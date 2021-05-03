Northwest Crossroads rivals Andrean, Hobart to see plenty of each other

The coaching staffs from Andrean and Hobart won’t need to make any extra travel plans to scout their first Class 4A Chesterton Sectional opponents.
That doesn’t mean Andrean (14-3 overall, 6-0 in conference) will hold anything back, according to 59ers coach Dave Pishkur.
“Oh, no,” Pishkur said. “Every year our No. 1 goal is to win the conference, and after we get that done we turn our attention to the postseason. These are very important games for us.”
Pishkur’s formula has worked to the tune of seven state titles, all in the 3A classification. After winning back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019, Andrean was promoted to 4A.
Pishkur said he “forgot all about,” the sectional pairings being released Sunday night on the IHSAA Champions Network until a friend called to tell him his team faces Hobart in the opener. The winner faces the winner of Lowell vs. Crown Point in the semifinal at the bottom of the bracket. At the top the winner of Valparaiso vs. Portage meets sectional host Chesterton, which received a first-round bye.
“It’s not 3A baseball,” Pishkur said. “It’s a tough Sectional, 4A presents a whole different challenge. Most 3A teams have one good pitcher and in the second round you might face a pitcher you should be able to beat. Everybody in 4A has has two or three quality pitchers. It’s a tougher road to hoe, for sure.”
In the 4A Merrillville Sectional, Munster and Highland are in a similar situation as Andrean and Hobart. They, too, face each other Monday and Tuesday and again in the opening game of the postseason.
Lake Central coach Mike Swartzentruber’s team gets a bye in the first round and faces Morton in the semifinal round. The Munster-Highland winner plays the winner of the game between host Merrillville and EC Central.
“That’s always an interesting dilemma,” Swartzentruber said of whether to hold back anything from postseason opponents during late-season games. “There are different schools of thought, none of them wrong. I’d probably go in guns blazing.”
In his fifth year at Lake Central, Swartzenruber has advanced to the regional every season there was a season.
“I have a hard time believing we’ll be the favorites this year,” he said. “Munster has to feel pretty good. And Highland and Morton are in the mix.”
Lake Central caught a break in the blind draw by drawing a bye into the semifinals. No such luck for Kouts and Washington Township in the 1A Washington Township Sectional. Kouts is ranked No. 7 in the state, perennial power Washington Township No. 10.
“It has its pros and cons, for sure,” Kouts coach Jim Tucker said. “But we’re excited. We talked as a team about in order to get that crown you’re going to have to go through Washington. Why not face them first, our best against their best and see how it shakes out?”
The schools face each other Friday and again in the opener of the Porter County Conference Tournament.
“Playing against Washington is like holding up a mirror and figuring out a lot about ourselves, figuring out what we can do,” Tucker said.
Elsewhere, Hanover Central, ranked No. 1 in the state in 3A, opens against host Kankakee Valley.