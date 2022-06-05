Penn ends Lake Central's baseball season in regional final

LAPORTE — It was tough for Lake Central senior Connor Misch to put his feelings into words on Saturday night after a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Penn in the Class 4A LaPorte Regional championship game.

Penn scored the winning run with two outs on a single to right in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“We've spent hundreds of hours together,” he said. “I love every single one of them. And you know, I'm not even mad about us losing. I'm more mad about the fact that I'm starting this new chapter in my life without these guys. Goodbyes, they're always hard, and I'm gonna miss this team more than anything.”

Lake Central (25-6) fell behind 3-0, rallied for four runs in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead. Penn (17-5) tied in the bottom half before winning in its final at-bat.

“We had a hell of a season," Lake Central coach Mike Swartzentruber said. “We were 25-6. We won the DAC, and we got to the final eight in Class 4A. (It was) two great teams going at it and ultimately, probably the deciding factor was who was home and who was visitor.”

Lake Central scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead. Misch started the rally with a single. Hunter Snyder singled. One out later Garrett Weber walked. With two outs, Owen Williams singled to score the first run and another scored on a throwing error.

Ethan Knopf gave the Indians the lead with a two-run single.

Penn tied the game in its half of the fourth with a triple and a sacrifice fly.

“We came back,” sophomore Griffin Tobias said. “We grinded at-bats, played defense. Sometimes the ball doesn’t fall your way.”

Lake Central threatened in the top of the fifth when Misch walked, and Snyder was hit by a pitch with one out. Tobias singled to left and Misch tried to score from second but was thrown out at home on a close play.

“That’s on me,” Swartzentruber said. “A couple times I should have bunted, and I didn't. We get a guy thrown out at home. Those types of things you're gonna second-guess as a coach.”

“It was a close play,” Misch said. “I thought I got around it. He tagged me, but it was a bang-bang play.”

That was the second out, and Penn got a force out to keep the game tied.

“That’s just how we play,” Swartzentruber said. “Anybody who watches us all season — runner at second base and a hit, we’re sending them.”

Tobias came on in relief of Misch in the third inning and pitched brilliantly. He and his teammates left it all on the field.

“That was our goal — play for our seniors as we do every year,” Tobias said. “Every game could be your last. You’ve just got to come out and play everyday like it’s your last game, and that’s what we did. I can’t ask for a better group of guys.”

Tobias pitched five innings, giving up the two runs on four hits while striking out three.

“Tobias was awesome,” Swartzentruber said. “You talk about a sophomore who’s got some spunk. He wanted the ball, and he’s good.”

Misch, who’s a Xavier recruit, said he couldn’t be more proud of what the team accomplished.

“If we're gonna lose, that's how you want to lose,” he said. "You want to play hard-nosed baseball, and we lost to a good team. Penn can play baseball. They beat us, but I'm really proud of our guys. We've worked really hard for this, and it just sucks. This day was gonna come one day. It just happened to be today.”

