GRIFFITH — As Andrean's black-clad coaches and players huddled following an 11-0 win over Griffith in the Class 3A Griffith Regional semifinals, there were almost no signs that this win meant more.
No celebration. No photos. No ceremony.
The 59ers' five-inning win further cemented coach Dave Pishkur's status in Indiana prep baseball lore. Pishkur earned his 1,011th career victory, passing former LaPorte coach Ken Schreiber as the state's all-time wins leader.
Pishkur kept the game ball, but there was little evidence of the game's significance. He'd like to keep it that way.
"It means we get to play another game in the 2019 season," Pishkur said. "That's all. It means nothing more than that. Maybe at some point when you hang it up, you might reflect back on it. But at this point, the only thing that matters is we continue to play good baseball."
After rallying from a 7-3 deficit to beat Kankakee Valley in Monday's sectional finals, The Times No. 1 Niners regrouped. Senior Joel Holtcamp said the upperclassmen and coaches brought the team together and made sure everyone knew they couldn't come out flat against the No. 4 Panthers (22-6).
Pishkur said he felt his team expected to "run roughshod over everybody," and Andrean (33-1) did everything it could to protect against another letdown. After a mediocre few days of practice, Pishkur said coaches challenged the players and asked if they wanted a repeat of the K.V. game.
Andrean responded with good work on Friday and Saturday before the game. The 59ers scored one in the first inning and broke the game open with seven in the third. Pishkur pulled ace Michael Doolin to preserve him for Saturday night's regional final against South Bend St. Joseph, and Holtcamp took the Niners home with two shutout innings on the mound and four RBI.
"We just strung some hits together," Holtcamp said. "It's awesome just to think about being on the team that put him over that hump. It's nuts to think about."
Griffith's seniors keep sectional streak alive
The Panthers fell to Andrean in the regional semifinal for the second straight year, but they maintained one of the more impressive active streaks in Region baseball with an eighth consecutive sectional title.
Griffith coach Brian Jennings congratulated Pishkur on his record-setting win, but he pointed to his seniors' performance under pressure, too. Every time the streak grew, the next senior class had more to live up to.
"When I was in eighth grade, I was watching people above me, and they kept winning (sectionals)," senior Johnny Maynard said. "You just don't want to be the team that ends the streak, so you work harder than the class before just to get it done."
Griffith's seniors racked up 75 total wins in four years and made plenty of memories. Maynard said he would remember the Panthers' 4-1 win at Valparaiso on April 26, when his teammates rallied him after an early strikeout. Re-energized, Maynard hit a 2-RBI single in the top of the seventh to give the Panthers insurance.
Senior starting pitcher Kyle Iwinski said he has played with some of his teammates since he was 5 years old, and Maynard highlighted team bus rides after wins as the moments he enjoyed the most. Bringing four more sectional trophies back to Griffith isn't bad, either.
"I'll go to bat with these kids any day of the week," Jennings said. "They understand the expectation here every year."