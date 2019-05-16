Previous rankings in parentheses. NR = not rated.
1. Andrean (1) 24-2
The 59ers earned the Northwest Crossroads Conference title with an undefeated record in conference play and will take on North Newton at home Monday to end the regular season.
2. Crown Point (2) 22-3
The Bulldogs had their six-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Duneland Athletic Conference rival No. 10 Portage. Despite the Indians pulling off an upset, Crown Point still won the regular-season conference title.
3. Lake Central (4) 19-6
The Indians had their seven-game winning streak snapped in a 10-run loss to Zionsville but bounced back with two victories over Duneland Athletic Conference foe Chesterton, which is on the bubble. Lake Central will take on Hobart, which is also on the bubble, at home Friday.
4. Griffith (3) 19-5
The Panthers have won three straight games and earned the Greater South Shore Conference title with an unblemished record in conference play. Griffith will open postseason play May 24 against Hammond.
5. South Central (5) 17-5
The Satellites face Boone Grove, which is on the bubble, in the Porter County Conference Tournament championship Friday. If South Central can knock off the Wolves, it will have earned PCC regular-season and tournament titles.
6. Munster (8) 15-4
The Mustangs' only losses in the Northwest Crossroads Conference were to No. 1 Andrean. Munster will face No. 9 Hanover Central on the road Friday.
7. Washington Township (7) 17-4
The Senators had their 12-game winning streak snapped in a 4-3 loss to No. 5 South Central in the Porter County Conference Tournament. Washington Township is scheduled to play South Bend Adams in its last regular-season game Monday.
8. Valparaiso (10) 17-6
The Vikings have won four straight games, including a pair of home-and-home victories over Duneland Athletic Conference foe Merrillville. Valparaiso will close out the regular season Monday against Wheeler.
9. Hanover Central (6) 13-6
The Wildcats lost their last two conference games of the season in a home-and-home with Greater South Shore Conference foe No. 4 Griffith. Hanover Central will wrap up its regular season at home Friday against No. 6 Munster.
10. Portage (NR) 11-8
The Indians have won five of their last seven games, which includes victories over No. 5 Munster and Duneland Athletic Conference opponent No. 2 Crown Point. Portage will face Kankakee Valley at home Friday.
On the bubble
Boone Grove, Chesterton and Hobart