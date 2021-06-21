Potent Southridge lineup, featuring potential first-round pick, poses challenge for Hanover Central

“We knew this class was pretty good when they were in seventh grade when they came through our feeder system,” Mattingly said. “We were looking forward to this class. We didn’t realize four would start as freshmen on a state finals team, so to say we predicted that would be false. … They compete, they’re good kids first and foremost and their record at Southridge will be cemented Tuesday, win or lose, as the greatest class to this point.”

Said Bridges: “Bret’s got to hit his spots and he can’t miss up in the zone. He’s going to get hurt if he misses up. If he hits his spots and commands his pitches, he’s going to give us a good shot. Bret’s done that all year.”

Hanover Central’s southpaw ace is 9-1 with a 0.95 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 66 innings. He takes after a specific White Sox southpaw of year’s past.

“I’m definitely a finesse guy. Like I said, my favorite player is Mark Buehrle and he was a finesse guy,” Matthys said. “He threw a couple of no-hitters throwing 87 mph. I say to myself watching MLB, like (White Sox’s) Dallas Keuchel, I think velocity is a little overrated. Obviously you want guys throwing 99 and doing all this Driveline stuff, but I think finesse guys get overlooked, especially at the college level.”