Potent Southridge lineup, featuring potential first-round pick, poses challenge for Hanover Central

Bret Matthys has dominated hitters across the Hoosier State all season long, and he’s approached his week-long wait to a state championship start the same as any other.
He’s watched through videos of games, taking careful notes on each hitter, each at-bat to formulate a game plan to attack Southridge (25-7), making its third straight state finals appearance when it plays the Wildcats in Tuesday’s Class 3A state championship at 4 p.m. Region time at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
“This Southridge team will definitely be the hardest lineup I’ve faced all year,” Matthys said.
The top four hitters in the Raiders’ lineup are committed to Division I schools, and Colson Montgomery is a candidate to be a first-round pick next month’s MLB Draft. Which gives Matthys, a White Sox fan, a fun matchup ahead.
“It was funny, we were going to Chick-Fil-A and our first baseman was looking up his projection, and he was there at 22 going to the White Sox,” Matthys said. “I was like, ‘I’ll give him a break there to the White Sox,’ so if he gets ahold of one on Tuesday, I’ll tip my cap. You have to beat the best to be the best, so it'll be a good game.”
Montgomery, committed to Indiana if he opts not to turn pro, grew up loving basketball. The 6-foot-5 shortstop was also a quarterback early in high school before focusing in on baseball and basketball.
“He came up a basketball guy, baseball is what he did for fun, so he never took himself serious on the baseball field,” fourth-year Southridge coach Gene Mattingly said. “He was out there playing hard, having fun and that says a lot. A lot of young people could take a lot of direction from that: Quit taking it so doggone serious when you’re 9, just learn how to have fun, play hard and compete and let your skills develop as you mature.”
Off the field, Montgomery wants to do what’s best for others and serves in his community, Mattingly said. That includes, last week, volunteering for his church’s week of vacation Bible school.
“He’s a quiet kid. He wants to do well,” Mattingly said. “… He’s a young man that isn’t going to disappoint. He’s a rule follower and he’s a good role model.”
Montgomery is the headliner for an eight-person senior class. He’s hitting .338 with 41 runs scored, 23 RBIs, nine doubles and seven home runs. Wildcats coach Ryan Bridges said the goal is to “make other guys beat us.”
The three other Division I recruits are: Camden Gasser, third baseman committed to Michigan, hitting .546 with 39 runs scored and 12 doubles; catcher Chase Taylor, committed to Evansville, hitting .323 with 35 RBIs, 11 doubles and two home runs; and fellow Evansville recruit Ethan Bell, hitting .372 with 29 runs and 22 RBIs. Bell will likely oppose Matthys on the mound, touting a 5-3 record with a 2.05 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 58 innings.
“We knew this class was pretty good when they were in seventh grade when they came through our feeder system,” Mattingly said. “We were looking forward to this class. We didn’t realize four would start as freshmen on a state finals team, so to say we predicted that would be false. … They compete, they’re good kids first and foremost and their record at Southridge will be cemented Tuesday, win or lose, as the greatest class to this point.”
Said Bridges: “Bret’s got to hit his spots and he can’t miss up in the zone. He’s going to get hurt if he misses up. If he hits his spots and commands his pitches, he’s going to give us a good shot. Bret’s done that all year.”
Hanover Central’s southpaw ace is 9-1 with a 0.95 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 66 innings. He takes after a specific White Sox southpaw of year’s past.
“I’m definitely a finesse guy. Like I said, my favorite player is Mark Buehrle and he was a finesse guy,” Matthys said. “He threw a couple of no-hitters throwing 87 mph. I say to myself watching MLB, like (White Sox’s) Dallas Keuchel, I think velocity is a little overrated. Obviously you want guys throwing 99 and doing all this Driveline stuff, but I think finesse guys get overlooked, especially at the college level.”
The Wildcats (29-3-1) have a potent offense of their own, led by Matthys — who is hitting .512 with 42 runs scored, 42 RBIs and six home runs — and Illinois recruit Jared Comia, hitting .460 with 40 runs, 33 RBIs and three home runs. This season, they’re averaging 11.3 runs per game.
“They remind me of our 2019 team — that was a beautiful blend of athleticism, power and speed,” Mattingly said. “They have that kind of all-around, put pressure on you one-through-nine, super athletic. They’ve got good power and put pressure on you on the basepaths. All the things that if I wasn’t coaching in the other dugout, I would love to watch them play because I think they play the game the right way.”
Hanover Central was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in the coaches poll for much of the season. Bridges said that those rankings are meaningless and their goal has been achieved.
“We’re ending where we want to end,” he said. “That’s the goal of everybody, and to get there, this is your last game no matter what. In the sectional, there’s opportunities for more games but if you lose you’re done. This is the last game no matter what and if you lose, you’re done anyways.
“It’s very special to get this group of kids here. Eight seniors in 3A is a big senior class and to finish there is special."